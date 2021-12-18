C-19 booster dose trial run from Sunday: Zahid

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that booster dose of vaccine against coronavirus would be administered on an experimental basis from next Sunday or Monday.

Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure while he was speaking as the chief guest at the hand-made cake festival and

cultural programme at Shuvro Centre in Manikganj on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said, "All the activities for administering booster doses are underway. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given approval for giving booster dose. 'Shurokkha' app updates are in progress. The list is being prepared for this. There are plans to administer booster doses to older people, doctors, nurses, government officials and journalists working as front line workers."

Stating that there is no vaccine crisis in the country, he said, "There are seven lakh Pfizer vaccines in the country now. Two crore more vaccines will come next month. In all, the country now has about 47,500,000 vaccines."

"So far, 70 million single doses and 45 million double doses have been vaccinated in Bangladesh," he said.









