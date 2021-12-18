Video
AL’s victory procession today

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) will hold a victory procession in the capital on Saturday (December 18) on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Victory Day of the Mujib Year.
 The colorful procession will start from the premises of Engineers Institution adjacent to Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital at 2:00 pm and will pass through Shahbagh, Elephant Road and Mirpur Road to Bangabandhu Bhaban of Dhanmondi 32.
The party leaders held an
emergency preparatory meeting on Friday morning at AL president's Dhanmondi political office to implement and make the victory procession successful. After the meeting, it was informed that leaders and activists of all levels of AL and it allied organizations from different parts of the capital would participate in the procession.
The preparatory meeting directed that the roads of Hatirjheel, Maghbazar and Matsya Bhaban have to be used those who will come from the northern part of the capital to join the procession and the leaders and activists from the southern part of the capital should use the roads of Gulistan, High Court Mazar and Dhaka University area.
It is necessary to participate in the programme keeping in view the convenience of movement of common people on the roads. At the same time, organizational instructions were given to all concerned for organizing and implementing the procession in a colorful and elegant manner.
Awami League has organized this victory procession programme simultaneously in the capital as well as across the country. Leaders and activists of all levels of the party and allied organizations have been called upon for the successful implementation of this programme.
AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam were present in the preparatory meeting.


