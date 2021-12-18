Video
Int’l Migrants Day today

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

Nari Sramik Kendro took out a procession on Friday on the eve of the International Migrants Day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Nari Sramik Kendro took out a procession on Friday on the eve of the International Migrants Day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Today is the 'International Migrants Day 2021'. The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has planned to observe the day in a befitting manner today. The theme of this year is 'Harnessing the Potential of Human Mobility.'
According to a press release, the Ministry has chalked out a discussion programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) marking the day. The programme will start at 10:30am and the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr AK Abdul Momen will be present as chief guest. Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad will chair the discussion and Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen will deliver the welcome speech.
Scholarship distribution to expatriates' children and documentary screening will be held in the programme.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh will host a virtual 'Concert for Migrants' to mark the International Migrants Day today and help raise awareness about safe migration.
The concert organized
for the second year running, aims to connect with migrants and their communities and promote safe migration through information and entertainment.  The first 'Concert for Migrants' hosted in 2020, reached more than 4 million viewers joining in virtually from more than 20 countries.
IOM Bangladesh's Officer in Charge, Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, said, "On this International Migrants Day, we take the opportunity to honour Bangladeshi migrants' contributions at home and abroad through the 'Concert for Migrants'."
Ghazzali added that the concert will inform and entertain listeners on the value of safe, orderly and regular migration. "I invite everyone to watch the concert, which features some of Bangladesh's most prominent musicians."
Ahead of the concert, Kumar Bishwajit, a prominent singer who will perform at the concert, shared an important message via video message, "Please don't fall into a trap and be a victim of human trafficking while migrating abroad. Taking an informed decision is the best way to migrate abroad safely."
"Migration is one of the most important sectors for Bangladesh, but still many migrants continue to go abroad irregularly," commented actor and singer Fazlur Rahman Babu. He urged would-be migrants to follow the regular pathways for safe migration and invited migrants to watch the concert.


