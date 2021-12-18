Video
Tourists caught unawares by rising lodging, food costs

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Our Correspondent

Kuakata sea beach brimming with tourists on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Kuakata sea beach brimming with tourists on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

After a long lull in tourism business due to the coronavirus pandemic Cox's Bazar and Kuakata are once again brimming with tourists. Hotel, motel, guest house, cottage rents and food prices have risen almost 10 times in both the tourist spots.
Hotel-motel and tourism related businessmen in Cox's Bazar are happy with the massive tourist influx after the long recession during the pandemic.
On the other hand, tourist police and lifeguards are rushing to provide security to a large number of people on the sea beach.
At least eight tourists were swept away by the sea wave in Cox's Bazar on Saturday. They were, however, promptly rescued by lifeguards patrolling the sea beach.  
Cox's Bazar Zone Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "More than 1.5 lakh tourists came to Cox's Bazar on Thursday. On Friday, the number of tourists increased to three lakh. We are struggling to provide security and services to a large number of tourists with our limited resources."
"The tourist police are also taking various measures for the overall safety of the tourists," ASP Mohiuddin added.
An area of about two kilometres from Shaibal Point to Kalatali Point on the Cox's Bazar sea beach was seen full of tourists of all ages on Thursday and Friday.
Tourists were seen riding horses, making sand-castles and riding four-wheelers on the sea beach. Many tourists were seen sunbathing or sitting under the shade of umbrellas, while some daredevils, among them, were seen paragliding above the sea.
Many framed these moments of joy on their mobile phones, while children were also seen frolicking with their parents.
Rahman Pavel, an employee of a private company, came to Cox's Bazar from Mirpur in the capital with his family. He said due to the busy work schedule, it was difficult for him to find time to spend with his family. "Considering all this I came here with my family members to enjoy the holidays," he added.  
But he is facing financial crisis due to the rising hotel rents and food prices in Cox's Bazar. "Costs of hotel rent and food price have risen ten times      over the normal time. The extra costs will force me to borrow money for the rest of my holidays," he lamented.
Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary of Cox's Bazar Hotel-Motel Guest House Owners' Association, told journalists, "A large number of tourists came on Thursday, the first day of the consecutive holidays. Almost all the rooms of more than 450 hotels, motels, guest houses and cottages in Cox's Bazar were booked in advance."
"Bookings are completed immediately after tourists leave the room. If more tourists come on Saturday, we will have to face trouble," Abdur Rahman said and suggested ensuring hotel booking before leaving for Cox's Bazar."
Rescue workers from an organization called Sea Safe are working on the sea beach to avoid any accident. Team leader of Sea Safe Kamal Hossain said surveillance is carried out from seven watch towers at various points along the Cox's Bazar sea beach."
"Red, yellow and green flags are hoisted to indicate the tidal signal to the tourists," Kamal Hossain said and added, "On Thursday and Friday, eight tourists were swept away by the sea wave, we rescued all of them soon."


