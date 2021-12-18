Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 332
Shaikh Shahrukh


The beginning of state owned mobile phone operator Teletalk's 5G experimental testing process stumbled as an unpleasant incident took place in the opening ceremony program at the Hotel Radisson Blu as Chinese company Huawei allegedly  barred other invited companies to join the program.
Meanwhile, another Chinese company, ZTE, has lodged a written complaint against several officials of Huawei, a major partner in Teletalk's 5G experimental activities for serious misconduct.
ZTE source said," Huawei is a Chinese private and ZTE is a Chinese
state-owned company. Besides South Korean company Samsung's officials were invited but not allowed to enter the 5G experimental testing process event.  
However, due to such highhandedness of Huawei officials, the European company Nokia, another partner of Teletalk, is going to hold a separate opening ceremony anytime soon, the responsible source of Nokia said.
The Post and Telecommunications Division has taken into account the issue. Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told that the issue of misconduct by Huawei officials has been taken very seriously. Appropriate steps are being taken in this regard.  
He further said that Huawei is a good organization, their equipment is good and they also cooperate in various tasks in our country. But such conduct was by no means expected from them.  
He further added that initially, Teletalk planned for trial basis operation of 5G on a total of ten sites. But as Samsung and ZTE have not participated following the unpalatable situation, six of them have had to undergo testing.
Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications signed the invitation letter as the chairman of the company. But at the beginning of the event,  Huawei barred Nokia to use it Nokia logo, other than Huawei, in the banner of the event.
In the evening of December 12, the chief executive officer of ZTE, Huawei's main rival in the telecommunications business in Bangladesh, was invited to attend the event. But he was stopped at the entrance of the second floor of the Radisson Hotel by Huawei officials.  
When the CEO of ZTE showed the invitation card, a Huawei official snatched it and tore it in front of him. At the time, a senior Teletalk official wanted to know why he had stopped an invited guest and two Huawei officials entered into an argument with him.
At that time, there was some clash between the officials of Teletalk and the officials of Huawei.
According to a Teletalk official, the incident did not directly affect 5G's testing operations, but Huawei's dispute with other equipment suppliers could lead to a major crisis in Teletalk's full 5G operations in the future.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pandemic cannot be defeated in uncoordinated way: Guterres
C-19 booster dose trial run from Sunday: Zahid
Global warming of 3C could cost $1.6 trillion a year in lost labour
AL’s victory procession today
Russia demands US, NATO containment in draft security accords
Int’l Migrants Day today
US Country Report finds terrorist activies in BD declined last year
Tourists caught unawares by rising lodging, food costs


Latest News
Nine Bogura AL rebel candidates exempted
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft