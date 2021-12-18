Huawei’s misconduct makes Teletalk’s 5G testing uncertain



The beginning of state owned mobile phone operator Teletalk's 5G experimental testing process stumbled as an unpleasant incident took place in the opening ceremony program at the Hotel Radisson Blu as Chinese company Huawei allegedly barred other invited companies to join the program.

Meanwhile, another Chinese company, ZTE, has lodged a written complaint against several officials of Huawei, a major partner in Teletalk's 5G experimental activities for serious misconduct.

ZTE source said," Huawei is a Chinese private and ZTE is a Chinese

state-owned company. Besides South Korean company Samsung's officials were invited but not allowed to enter the 5G experimental testing process event.

However, due to such highhandedness of Huawei officials, the European company Nokia, another partner of Teletalk, is going to hold a separate opening ceremony anytime soon, the responsible source of Nokia said.

The Post and Telecommunications Division has taken into account the issue. Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told that the issue of misconduct by Huawei officials has been taken very seriously. Appropriate steps are being taken in this regard.

He further said that Huawei is a good organization, their equipment is good and they also cooperate in various tasks in our country. But such conduct was by no means expected from them.

He further added that initially, Teletalk planned for trial basis operation of 5G on a total of ten sites. But as Samsung and ZTE have not participated following the unpalatable situation, six of them have had to undergo testing.

Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications signed the invitation letter as the chairman of the company. But at the beginning of the event, Huawei barred Nokia to use it Nokia logo, other than Huawei, in the banner of the event.

In the evening of December 12, the chief executive officer of ZTE, Huawei's main rival in the telecommunications business in Bangladesh, was invited to attend the event. But he was stopped at the entrance of the second floor of the Radisson Hotel by Huawei officials.

When the CEO of ZTE showed the invitation card, a Huawei official snatched it and tore it in front of him. At the time, a senior Teletalk official wanted to know why he had stopped an invited guest and two Huawei officials entered into an argument with him.

At that time, there was some clash between the officials of Teletalk and the officials of Huawei.

According to a Teletalk official, the incident did not directly affect 5G's testing operations, but Huawei's dispute with other equipment suppliers could lead to a major crisis in Teletalk's full 5G operations in the future.











