UDC brings digital services to the doorsteps of marginal people

Union Digital Centre (UDC) has become the name of reliance for information and communications technology services at the grassroots and marginal levels of the country. More than 300 services including passport application, job application, birth and death registration and land name issuance are now at people's hands with the help of the government's UDC.

Even the backward villages have now changed with the touch of technology. Some 8,280 digital centres are important tools to change the day. Around one crore people avail services from the digital centres in a month.

State Minister for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that there will be one digital centre for every two kilometers by 2031.

At one time people had to go to the upazila or district town to receive these services. But now days have changed. The marginalized population also enjoys the benefits of Digital Bangladesh announced on December 12 in 2008. All the services are now at hand without wasting any extra time.

All walks of people including marginal level women can easily get digital services from the union

digital centres.

While talking to the Daily Observer, Suruj Mia, a resident of Hariana union at Paba upazila in Rajshahi district, said, "I have come to the Union Digital Centre to collect my birth registration certificate which is needed for the inoculation of my Corona vaccine."

Another beneficiary of UDC Harres Uddin said, "My father has died. So, I need a inheritance certificate and I have come to the centre to collect that certificate."

"How easily I got the certificate is unbelievable to me," he added.

Women are also receiving necessary services at any time from UDC after completing their household chores.

Housewife Rehana Begum said, "I have completed digitalization of my husband's birth certificate from the digital centre along with mine and my children's too."

People are getting this service easily, which is saving them time and money. The most positive aspect is the transparency of the work.

Three thousand eight hundred unions have come under optical fiber. Twenty-five thousand WiFi connections have been provided at the union level. There are 2,600 organizations at the village level under the Internet. About three and a half thousand organizations in remote areas have internet connection. About 61 crore people have so far availed services from more than eight thousand digital centres.

Hariana Union Parishad Chairman Md Mafidul Islam Bachchu said, "People didn't understand much about digitalization before 2012. Union Digital Centres have introduced rural people to digitalization and the internet."

"Now, one can apply for a job from here, one can apply for a passport from here. The people of the village and the marginal level are getting all the online based facilities sitting inside ones home," he added.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "Twenty thousand digital centres will be set up by 2031 to ensure services across the country. People will get a government digital centre within two kilometers and it is our target."

The ruling Awami League (AL) is passing three consecutive terms in power. AL came to power in 2008 with a promise to build a digital Bangladesh by 2021. It seems that the government has been able to do that by looking at the activities of digital centres across the country and the scene of people receiving services from these.







