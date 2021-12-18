Video
Saturday, 18 December, 2021
Woman’s decomposed body found

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The police have recovered the burnt and decomposed body of a woman, aged 25, from a pile of rubbish adjacent to Matuail landfill at Jatrabari in the capital.
Jatrabari Police Station Sub-inspector Farzana Akhter said locals spotted the body inside the rubbish pile on Thursday night and informed the police.
"Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy on Friday. Efforts are being made to find out details of the deceased," said Farzana.
"Initially, it is assumed that the body had been kept in the pile of rubbish for disappearance after the murder. DNA samples will be collected for identification," she further said.



