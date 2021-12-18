14 hospitalized with dengue

Fourteen more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and no dengue case was found outside of Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,099 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 17. So far, 27,830 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.





