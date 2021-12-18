BNP arranges art contests for kids today

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will organize a drawing and quiz competition for children and teenagers today marking the golden jubilee of the great Victory Day today.

The competition, arranged by the party's 'Golden Jubilee of Independence Swarachita Poetry and Painting Competition Committee' will start at 10:30am on Saturday at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson's press wing, told the Daily Observer.

"Boys and girls under two groups - one between 5 to 10 years, and another between 10 to 18 years, will be able to participate in the drawing competition with five sub-topics in five subjects," Shairul Kabir said.

The competition will focus on "Important events in the history of Bangladesh" and "BNP founder Ziaur Rahman". Besides poem writing, extempore speeches, debates, quiz and poem recitation competitions will held at the event.

















