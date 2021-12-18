Video
Home Back Page

Kovind leaves for country after state visit to BD

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Diplomatic Correspondent

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that India will remain closely connected with their Bangladeshi friends to jointly achieve development and prosperity, and to meet the aspirations of the people of the two countries.
"India values your extraordinary goodwill and friendship and I'm confident that the bond forged by blood and sacrifice in 1971 will continue to bind our nations together in future," he said.
The Indian President made the remarks while addressing a reception accorded to the Indian community and friends of India before wrapping up his three-day historic state visit to Bangladesh.
President Kovind, deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the people of Bangladesh, said Bangladesh has a special place in the hearts of Indians.
"Ours is a uniquely close relationship based on age-old ties of kinship, shared language and culture. Our ties have been nurtured by the sagacious leadership of the two countries," he said.
Meanwhile, President Kovind left here for New Delhi in the afternoon yesterday after wrapping up his eventful three-day state visit.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen saw the Indian President off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 12.45pm, a foreign ministry official said.
Kovind came to Dhaka on Wednesday on a three-day visit to join the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh's Independence.
Before wrapping up his visit, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the newly refurbished building of Ramna Kali Mandir in the capital on Friday.
He inaugurated the renovated building on Friday morning by unveiling a plaque. The Indian president also offered puja at the temple with his wife and daughter. State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan received the Indian president at the temple. Kovind was welcomed at the temple by blowing of conch-shell as per the Hindu ritual on the occasion. He also exchanged greetings with the invited guests, the temple committee members, representatives of Hindu community and the devotees.
After inauguration of the temple and performing the puja the President Kovind returned to the hotel. Accompanied by first lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swathi Kovind the president reached the Ramna Kali Mandir around 10.30.


