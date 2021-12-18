3 killed, 2 hurt as truck hits auto-rickshaw

Brahmanbaria, Dec 17: Three people were killed and two others injured after a truck rammed an auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria's Sarail upazila on Friday morning.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in the upazila's Boishamura area around 5:30am on Friday, according to Khatihata Highway Police chief Md Shahjalal Alam.

The dead were identified as Jahangir Miah, 35, Mahfuz Miah, 32, and Amjad, 30. They all worked at a brick kiln.

The injured, Khejur Miah, 45, and Kamal Miah, 40, were rushed to a local hospital after the incident. Shahjalal said the five persons were heading to the brick kilns at Chandura in Bijoynagar upazila in an auto-rickshaw from Shahbazpur.

A Dhaka-bound truck hit the vehicle from the opposite direction in Boishamura area, killing the three workers instantly, he said.















