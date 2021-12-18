Feasibility study of 136km Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Expressway likely to be submitted by Dec end

CHATTOGRAM Dec 17: The feasibility study of the mega project to construct a 136 km long Expressway from the port city Chattogram to the tourist city Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP) system has already been completed.

The BUET expert team who had conducted the study is expected to submit the report to the PPP Authority in the last week of the current month of December.

In this connection, the BUET team had held a meeting with the PPP Authority on December 14 last.

Abul Bashar, Director General of PPP Authority told the Daily Observer that BUET experts' team have successfully completed the feasibility study of the project.

He also confirmed that the Expressway would be constructed under PPP system G to G assistance with Japan government.

RHD sources said that the Development project proposal is expected to be framed in January next.

The sources said, an expert team of BUET had started the study in September in 2019 last. It was scheduled to be completed by August last. But the study has been hampered since April last for pandemic COVID 19.

Meanwhile, according to PPP sources, the Bangladesh government had negotiated with Japan government in 2017 last for construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm.

PPP Sources said, after completion of the Study, the Bangladesh PPP authority will resume negotiation with their Japanese counterpart, possibly in January next year.

PPP sources confirmed that the construction works of the project would begin in the next year of 2022.

It may be mentioned that the Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for upgradation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to four lane at a cost of taka 13000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018 last.

But the Prime Minister directed the concerned authority to take a project for construction of an Expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of four lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Ministers office has taken the step to implement it under PPP and has been conducting a feasibilty study by an expert team of BUET. Meanwhile, the BUET team had started their study in September last year. But the Pandemic had shelved their activities since April last.

The sources said, after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as Elevated or on plain land.

Sources said, the road has become a significant one to connect the tourist city, Cox's Bazar as well as the Moheshkhali power hub, Matarbari deep sea port, LNG Terminal etc.

The traffic movement in this route would be easier and comfortable with the construction of this Expressway.













