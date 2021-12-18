Video
Covid: 2 more die, 191 new cases recorded

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed two deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 28,043. Some 191 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,580,750.   
Besides, 145 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,545,259 and overall recovery rate at 97.75 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.17 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.07 per cent and the death rate at 1.76 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 16,310 samples.
Of the deceased, one each reported from the Dhaka and Rangpur divisions. The two deceased were men and they were between 61-70 years old.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,914 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,087 were women.
Around 67.13 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 43.59 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.  The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.3 million lives and infected over 271 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.


