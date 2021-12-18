Virtual concert to address concerns of migrants today

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Bangladesh will host a virtual 'Concert for Migrants' to mark International Migrants Day that falls on December 18 and help raise awareness about safe migration.

The concert organised for the second year running, aims to connect with migrants and their communities and promote safe migration through information and entertainment.

The first 'Concert for Migrants' hosted in 2020, reached more than four million viewers joining in virtually from more than 20 countries.

The virtual concert will enable some of the 7.4 million plus Bangladeshi migrants working abroad to connect and watch the concert from around the world.

They can expect to be entertained by popular performers, including Kumar Bishwajit, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shironamhin, Luipa, Asif Akbar, Kuddus Boyati, Nandita, Pritom Ahmed and Masha Islam.

The concert will mostly feature some folk and contemporary music which has great appeal among migrants, returnees, their families and the general community.

Ranked sixth highest in the world, Bangladesh's migrant workers play a critical role in the country's development. Notably, Bangladesh currently receives the eighth highest remittances in the world, and significantly since 1976, migrants have sent back over USD 249 billion in remittances.

IOM Bangladesh's officer-in-charge, Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali said, "On this International Migrants Day, we take the opportunity to honour Bangladeshi migrants' contributions at home and abroad through the 'Concert for Migrants'."

Ghazzali said the concert will inform and entertain listeners on the value of safe, orderly and regular migration. "I invite everyone to watch the concert, which features some of Bangladesh's most prominent musicians."

Ahead of the concert, Kumar Bishwajit shared an important video message: "Please don't fall into a trap and be a victim of human trafficking while migrating abroad. Taking an informed decision is the best way to migrate abroad safely."

"Migration is one of the most important sectors for Bangladesh, but still many migrants continue to go abroad irregularly," said actor and singer Fazlur Rahman Babu.

The 'Concert for Migrants' is initiated under the European Union-funded project 'Bangladesh: Sustainable Reintegration and Improved Migration Governance (Prottasha)' that supports the government to achieve sustainable development goals 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies.

The 'Concert for Migrants' is organised in collaboration with Jamuna Television and will be streamed live on 18 December on IOMBangladesh's Facebook page and telecast on Jamuna Television from 11pm Bangladesh time (GMT+6). -UNB