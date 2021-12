RAB has recovered 58,950 pieces of yaba worth Tk 1.7 crore from an autorickshaw while being smuggled to Cox's Bazar from Teknaf.

Drug peddler, Karima Akhter Ruby, 25, wife of Abdus Shukkur of Sang-Anjumanpara in Ukhia was arrested from the auto, said a Rab media release on Friday.

On a tip off, RAB-7 on Thursday set a check post at Cox's Bazar-Teknaf highway in Dakshin Muhuri Para area of Cox's Bazar and started checking vehicles. -UNB