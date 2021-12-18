Kovind inaugurates renovated Ramna Kali Temple



Indian President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates newly refurbished Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka on Friday. First Lady Sabita Kovind attends the occasion. photo: pid

Kovind, who is on his maiden state visit to Bangladesh, arrived at the centuries-old temple around 10:30 am on Friday. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind.

After unveiling the refurbished part of the temple, the Kovind and his family offered prayers there. Kovind was welcomed by the traditional sound of conch shells as he entered the main area of the temple.

He later exchanged greetings with the temple authorities and people from the Hindu community.

The temple was set ablaze on Mar 27, 1971 by the Pakistan army.

Nearly 100 people, including the caretakers of the temple, devotees and the people residing there, were killed.

The Indian government donated Tk 70 million for its renovation. Residences for devotees and the main section of the temple have also been refurbished.

President Kovind arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday on a three-day visit to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's victory in the Liberation War. Kovind left Dhaka on Friday afternoon, capping his first visit abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. -bdnews24.com







