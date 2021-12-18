5 die in road accidents

Five people have been killed in Brahmanbaria and Sylhet road accidents.

Three people have been killed and two others injured after a truck ploughed into an auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria's Sarail Upazila.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the upazila's Boishamura area around 5.30 am on Friday, according to Khatihata Highway Police chief Md Shahjalal Alam.

The dead were identified as Jahangir Miah, 35, Mahfuz Miah, 32, and 'Amjad', 30. They all worked at a brick kiln.

Separately, two motorcyclists were killed when a truck hit their bike on Sylhet-Tamabil Highway at Gucchagram area in Gowainghat Upazila on Friday noon.

The deceased were identified as Yusuf,30, son of Rahmat Ullah from Jagannathpur village in Chandpur and Sohel, 28.

Parimal Chandra Dev, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gowainghat Police Station, said they along with friends were coming to visit Jaflong from Chandpur. -UNB









