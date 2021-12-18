Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Japan to provide more AZ jabs to BD Dec 21

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

A consignment of 704,010 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Japan is scheduled to arrive here on December 21.  
This is in addition to a consignment of 788,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine Japan gave to Bangladesh on December 15.  
"We plan to deliver another 704,010 doses next week totalling approximately 1.5 million doses," said Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki.  
This is purely for the sake of the Bangladeshi people, he said, hoping that this vaccine support will contribute to the Bangladesh government's efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  
"Japan hopes that fair, equitable and comprehensive access to safe and effective vaccines will be ensured in Bangladesh and I would like to reiterate that Japan will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against COVID-19 and will work together to contain COVID-19," said the ambassador.  
In July and August, the government of Japan provided over 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh through the COVAX facility to meet the urgent needs of the Bangladeshi people who had been long waiting for the AstraZeneca vaccine.
 Considering the fact that there are many people who are still in need of vaccination in Bangladesh, and in light of the important relationship between Japan and Bangladesh, the government of Japan decided to provide another 1.5 million vaccines to the people of Bangladesh.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual concert to address concerns of migrants today
RAB arrests 1, seizes Yaba worth Tk 1.7cr
Kovind inaugurates renovated Ramna Kali Temple
5 die in road accidents
Arrestee makes confessional statement before court
Japan to provide more AZ jabs to BD Dec 21
AL member killed in Bagerhat
Victory Day in Pictures


Latest News
Nine Bogura AL rebel candidates exempted
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft