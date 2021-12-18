AL member killed in Bagerhat

BAGERHAT, Dec 17 : An Awami League member was killed and three others were injured in an attack by a rival group over establishing supremacy at Rampal area of Bagerhat on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Firoz Dhali, 45, son of Ashad Ali of Kastobaria area of Rampal Upazila while the injured were Awrongojeb,42, Hanif,38, and Akram Dhali of Kadirkhali area.

Former general secretary of Rampal Upazila Awami League Jamil Hasan Jamu said, "I was dropped off at the gate of the house around 10:30 am and four people including Firoz Dhali were going towards their house. After a while, 30-40 people including Bellal Bepari and his brother Baki attacked, leaving them injured".

Injured Firoz was taken to Rampal Upazila health complex.

Later, he was shifted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Rampal Police Station, Md. Shamsuddin said they have detained 6 people for questioning over this incident.

Police have been deployed in the area to avoid any further unwanted situations, he said. "Police have started work to bring the culprits under the law". -UNB







