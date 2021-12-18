Inter look to pull clear as Milan host Napoli

MILAN, DEC 17: Inter Milan will attempt to pull clear of AC Milan as they travel to struggling Salernitana in Serie A this weekend while their title rivals host a Napoli smarting from back-to-back defeats.

Champions Inter are one point ahead of Milan who on Sunday face a tricky tie against fourth-placed Napoli, just four points off top spot but losing impetus in their push for a first Scudetto in 32 years.

Simone Inzaghi's leaders travel south to Salernitana, who are bottom of the league with their top-flight future in doubt even before the season ends.

Promoted Salernitana remain in danger of being thrown out of Serie A after failing to find a buyer two weeks before the December 31 deadline set by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

According to FIGC rules, two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division. The club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito.

Despite sitting bottom of the league with just two wins from 17 games, history favours Salernitana who beat Inter 2-0 in their last meeting when they last played in Serie A in April 1999.

Inter are one of only three sides that Salernitana have both a 100 percent win rate and clean sheet rate at home against in their Serie A history.

But after ending Juventus's nine-year Serie A reign, Inter have lost just one match this campaign and are unbeaten in the league in two months.

Meanwhile, Milan and Napoli are both desperate for a result, having stuttered in the past month.

Stefano Pioli's Milan have picked up eight points from six games and Napoli five in the same time.

Milan have only won one of their last 13 Serie A games against Napoli. The last time Milan won at home against Napoli in Serie A was in December 2014.

"We are going to San Siro with the conviction of being able to put in a good performance," said Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo. AFP







