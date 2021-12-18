Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Inter look to pull clear as Milan host Napoli

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191

MILAN, DEC 17: Inter Milan will attempt to pull clear of AC Milan as they travel to struggling Salernitana in Serie A this weekend while their title rivals host a Napoli smarting from back-to-back defeats.
Champions Inter are one point ahead of Milan who on Sunday face a tricky tie against fourth-placed Napoli, just four points off top spot but losing impetus in their push for a first Scudetto in 32 years.
Simone Inzaghi's leaders travel south to Salernitana, who are bottom of the league with their top-flight future in doubt even before the season ends.
Promoted Salernitana remain in danger of being thrown out of Serie A after failing to find a buyer two weeks before the December 31 deadline set by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).
According to FIGC rules, two clubs under the same ownership cannot play in the same division. The club based in Salerno, south of Naples, is co-owned by Lazio boss Claudio Lotito.
Despite sitting bottom of the league with just two wins from 17 games, history favours Salernitana who beat Inter 2-0 in their last meeting when they last played in Serie A in April 1999.
Inter are one of only three sides that Salernitana have both a 100 percent win rate and clean sheet rate at home against in their Serie A history.
But after ending Juventus's nine-year Serie A reign, Inter have lost just one match this campaign and are unbeaten in the league in two months.
Meanwhile, Milan and Napoli are both desperate for a result, having stuttered in the past month.
Stefano Pioli's Milan have picked up eight points from six games and Napoli five in the same time.
Milan have only won one of their last 13 Serie A games against Napoli. The last time Milan won at home against Napoli in Serie A was in December 2014.
"We are going to San Siro with the conviction of being able to put in a good performance," said Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England drawn against Italy and Germany in UEFA Nations League
Inter look to pull clear as Milan host Napoli
Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League
Sevilla's title challenge to be tested by Atletico Madrid
Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle
Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in Ashes
Pakistan sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20Is after Covid scare
Australia leave England in deep trouble


Latest News
Nine Bogura AL rebel candidates exempted
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft