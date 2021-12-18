Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (R) shoots to score their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 16, 2021. photo: AFP

Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (R) shoots to score their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 16, 2021. photo: AFP

LIVERPOOL, DEC 17: Liverpool shrugged off a coronavirus outbreak to keep their Premier League title challenge on track with a 3-1 win over Newcastle that was lit up by Trent Alexander-Arnold's wonder goal.
The Reds lost Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to positive cases of Covid before kick-off as a surge of infections across Britain threatens to bring the season to a temporary halt.
Liverpool were further rocked when Jonjo Shelvey opened the scoring against his old club after just seven minutes.
But Newcastle remained mired in the bottom three for a reason as goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah turned the game around before half-time.
Alexander-Arnold's thunderbolt four minutes from time rounded off an eighth consecutive win for Jurgen Klopp's men as they close to within one point of leaders Manchester City.
"What a stunner!" Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on Alexander-Arnold's goal. "The boy has a different level in his shooting technique."
Before kick-off Klopp spoke out to encourage people to ignore the "lies and misinformation" around vaccination from coronavirus and get their jabs or boosters.
Curtis Jones was also absent for the Reds due to a positive test for Covid.
But Klopp confirmed on Wednesday that his squad are fully vaccinated and therefore did not lose any other players due to being close contacts of those with the virus.
Anfield hosted the final top level game in England in front of a full crowd before the pandemic shut football down for three months in March 2020.
History could be repeating itself as five of the 10 Premier League games scheduled for this weekend have already been called off.
Liverpool's trip to Tottenham is one of those still going ahead for now, but much will depend on how well the outbreak is contained over the coming days.
"Until we're told otherwise we'll be in there every day and making sure we're fit for Sunday," said Alexander-Arnold.
"The games come thick and fast so any minor slip can prove costly come April or May."
Liverpool had to respond to City's 7-0 hammering of Leeds on Tuesday.
And they got off to the worst possible start when Thiago Alcantara's wayward pass fell perfectly for Shelvey to curl home a wonderful strike from outside the box.
However, a clash between the league's best attack and worst defence quickly showed.
Newcastle felt aggrieved about the source of Liverpool's equaliser as referee Mike Dean did not stop the play after a clash of heads between Isaac Hayden and Fabian Schar.
Jota took full advantage as he was completely unmarked at the back post and after Martin Dubravka's stunning save to deny his first effort, the Portuguese slammed home the rebound.
"It was clear to me Isaac went down holding his head and for me the game should be stopped," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. "It's had a huge bearing on the game."
That goal saw Liverpool break a club record by scoring in a 32nd consecutive game stretching back to April.
Shelvey then undid much of his good work by gifting Liverpool the chance to go in front.
His backpass played in Sadio Mane and again Dubravka got no help from his defence after saving from the Senegalese as Salah followed up to score his 22nd goal in 23 appearances this season.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England drawn against Italy and Germany in UEFA Nations League
Inter look to pull clear as Milan host Napoli
Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League
Sevilla's title challenge to be tested by Atletico Madrid
Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle
Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in Ashes
Pakistan sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20Is after Covid scare
Australia leave England in deep trouble


Latest News
Nine Bogura AL rebel candidates exempted
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft