Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in Ashes

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216

ADELAIDE, DEC 17: Ben Stokes told England fans that "we don't believe we're beaten" and said he felt ready for a big score with the bat, after another tough day at the Ashes on Friday.
The visitors were forced to toil for 150 overs in the field over the past two days as Australia built an ominous 473 for nine in their first innings of the second Test at Adelaide.
In reply, England were tottering on 17 for two after losing openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed cheaply.
Star all-rounder Stokes said the tourists still hope to repay England's suffering supporters, who saw their side hammered by nine wickets in the first Test.
"We're seeing a lot of support on social media from everyone back home in England and the guys supporting us out here in Australia as well have been absolutely phenomenal, they always are," said the 30-year-old.
"Obviously the first Test (in Brisbane) didn't go well and Australia are ahead at the moment, but we know back home we'll be getting as much support as we always do."
The charismatic Stokes admitted he was feeling "sore" after returning from a lengthy break to deal with a finger injury and mental health issues
But he is revelling being back in the England squad and facing arch-enemies Australia.
"I've loved every minute of it, you know walking out onto the field and wearing the Three Lions is obviously one of the great feelings as a cricketer," he said.
"These grounds in Australia and being away from home obviously makes it a bit more difficult, with crowds and stuff like that, but it is fantastic fun as well as being a huge honour."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England drawn against Italy and Germany in UEFA Nations League
Inter look to pull clear as Milan host Napoli
Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League
Sevilla's title challenge to be tested by Atletico Madrid
Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle
Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in Ashes
Pakistan sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20Is after Covid scare
Australia leave England in deep trouble


Latest News
Nine Bogura AL rebel candidates exempted
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft