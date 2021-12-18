Video
Australia leave England in deep trouble

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211

ADELAIDE, DEC 17: England were battling to stay in the second Ashes Test on Friday after Australia removed both openers in a fiery spell under lights on day two to leave the visitors reeling.
The home team declared their first innings on a commanding 473 for nine in Adelaide, leaving England to face a trying 40 minutes against a swinging pink ball.
They didn't fare well with under-pressure Rory Burns lasting just three balls against a rampant Mitchell Starc, edging a rising delivery to Steve Smith at second slip after making just four.
Haseeb Hameed hung on slightly longer before Michael Neser, in for skipper Pat Cummins -- who pulled out of the Test at the last minute over a Covid scare -- bagged his maiden Test scalp.
Hameed, on six, chipped to Starc at mid-on with Neser mobbed by his teammates.
Once again, England's fate rests with skipper Joe Root, who was unbeaten on five alongside Dawid Malan on one as they reached stumps at 17 for two after lightning forced an early halt.
England crashed by nine wickets in the first Test at Brisbane and if they go 2-0 down in Adelaide the Ashes are as good as gone with Root's men needing to win all three remaining Tests.
Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a magnificent 103 while David Warner (95) and Smith (93) provided vital support after Australia resumed from their overnight 221-2.
Ben Stokes was the pick of the England attack with 3-113, while Jimmy Anderson took 2-58.     -AFP


