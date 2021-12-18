Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Bangladesh give tough fight against Korea

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh men's national hockey team had lost to South Korea by 2-3 goals in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Friday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
The Democratic Korea Republic is 16th  in the hockey world ranking while Bangladesh is the 38th team. The differences in ranking, as well as strength and skills, are well known. But the way Bangladesh boys played and piled pressure on the opponents was amazing.
The crowd that was cheering for the home side was happy with the boys at their tremendous performances and the audacity to challenge such a powerful opponent.
To be honest, Bangladesh is the lowest-ranked team among all the challengers of this event and Bangladesh had nothing to lose in any of the matches.
Although Bangladesh had a humiliating 0-9 defeat to India in its first match of this event, the fans might have forgotten the past with the result on the day.
Bangladesh had suffered a 0-7 defeat to South Korea in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Therefore it was expected that Bangladesh would not win against the Korean boys this time as well.
The body language of the home side was indicating that they were not going to give up so easily. They fought neck to neck and at one point fans were dreaming of a draw and even winning the match. The boys in red and green had possessed the ball quite equally.
In the match, Bangladesh took the lead with a field goal of Arshad Hossain. It was the Bangladesh team's first goal against Korea in any event after 2013.
Jang Jonghyun levelled the score in the 15th minute with a penalty stroke.
The second and third quarters were goalless. But the guests were able to take the second lead in the fourth quarter. Ji Woo Cheon hitting the post connecting the stick quickly to a shot of Yang Jihun in the 48th minute.
The Korean boys succeeded to extend the winning margin in the 54th margin when Cheoleon Park scored a field goal.
Deen Islam Emon had extended the margin for home with a 59-minute field goal.
Bangladesh was near to equalising the margin just a few seconds before the long whistle but Russel Mahmud Jimmy failed to connect a shot of a fellow.
Bangladesh keeper Biplob Kujur was adjudged the man of the match.
Bangladesh will face Japan today (Saturday) at 6:00 pm at the same venue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
England drawn against Italy and Germany in UEFA Nations League
Inter look to pull clear as Milan host Napoli
Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League
Sevilla's title challenge to be tested by Atletico Madrid
Liverpool shrug off Covid outbreak to beat Newcastle
Stokes loving being back and ready to score big in Ashes
Pakistan sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20Is after Covid scare
Australia leave England in deep trouble


Latest News
Nine Bogura AL rebel candidates exempted
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft