Bangladesh give tough fight against Korea

Bangladesh men's national hockey team had lost to South Korea by 2-3 goals in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Friday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

The Democratic Korea Republic is 16th in the hockey world ranking while Bangladesh is the 38th team. The differences in ranking, as well as strength and skills, are well known. But the way Bangladesh boys played and piled pressure on the opponents was amazing.

The crowd that was cheering for the home side was happy with the boys at their tremendous performances and the audacity to challenge such a powerful opponent.

To be honest, Bangladesh is the lowest-ranked team among all the challengers of this event and Bangladesh had nothing to lose in any of the matches.

Although Bangladesh had a humiliating 0-9 defeat to India in its first match of this event, the fans might have forgotten the past with the result on the day.

Bangladesh had suffered a 0-7 defeat to South Korea in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Therefore it was expected that Bangladesh would not win against the Korean boys this time as well.

The body language of the home side was indicating that they were not going to give up so easily. They fought neck to neck and at one point fans were dreaming of a draw and even winning the match. The boys in red and green had possessed the ball quite equally.

In the match, Bangladesh took the lead with a field goal of Arshad Hossain. It was the Bangladesh team's first goal against Korea in any event after 2013.

Jang Jonghyun levelled the score in the 15th minute with a penalty stroke.

The second and third quarters were goalless. But the guests were able to take the second lead in the fourth quarter. Ji Woo Cheon hitting the post connecting the stick quickly to a shot of Yang Jihun in the 48th minute.

The Korean boys succeeded to extend the winning margin in the 54th margin when Cheoleon Park scored a field goal.

Deen Islam Emon had extended the margin for home with a 59-minute field goal.

Bangladesh was near to equalising the margin just a few seconds before the long whistle but Russel Mahmud Jimmy failed to connect a shot of a fellow.

Bangladesh keeper Biplob Kujur was adjudged the man of the match.

Bangladesh will face Japan today (Saturday) at 6:00 pm at the same venue.







