Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:09 PM
SAFF U-19 Women\'s Championship

Bangladesh edges past India to earn second win

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

SAFF U-19 Women's Championship
Players of Bangladesh U-19 Women's team celebrating after winning the match against India in the the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur on Friday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh registered their second successive victory in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship when they edged past favorite India by a solitary goal held on Friday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
The day's win saw, reached top of the table brightening their chance to play the final of the championship with seven points from three matches while India remained at their previous credit of four points playing the same number of outings.
In the day's match, left-back Shamsunnahar scored the decisive goal for Bangladesh in the very 7th minute from a penalty and the hosts maintained their lead till the final whistle.
Referee awarded the spot kick in favor of Bangladesh when Bangladesh's Tohura Khatun was fouled by opponent player in the danger zone and referee point the spot kick in favor of Bangladesh. Shamsunnahar made no mistake to convert the spot kick.
India however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match creating some scoring chances but they could not convert any lacks of proper finishing.
Bangladesh will play their last match of the championship against Sri Lanka on Sunday (Dec 19) at the same venue at 7 pm, following the India-Nepal match that kicks off at 3 pm.
Earlier, Bangladesh shared point with Nepal when their match ended in a tame goalless draw in their first match and dumped Bhutan by 6-0 gals in their second match.
On the other hand, India thrashed Sri Lanka by 5-0 goals in their opening match and blanked Bhutan by 3-0 goals in their second match.     -BSS


