Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:09 PM
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey

Pakistan fails PCs, lost to skills

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264
Mahtab Uddin

A moment of the match between India and Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka on Friday. photo: Observer

Pakistan had lost to archrival India by a 1-3 margin in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey on Friday at Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
India won the match as the team was able to utilise penalty corners (PC) while Pakistan lost it failing to convert the PCs. It can be said that the penalty specialists of Pakistan downed the team in the match.
Pakistan Captain Umar Bhutta claimed earlier that they had two 'Drag and Flick' specialists in the team. But the fans couldn't find any special effort from the side.
India was awarded three PCs and converted two while Pakistan failed all the two PCs.
Besides, Indian boys were defending more on skills while Pakistan was more interested in physical strength. Seemingly the Indian boys improved a lot over time while Pakistan boys lost their touch.
In the match, India went ahead in the 9th minute with Harmanpreet Singh rocking the post off a penalty corner. Hardik Singh initiated the corner while Sumit stopped the ball for Harmanpreet who sounded the board with a powerful stroke.
The second quarter was uneventful as there were no penalty corners or a goal.
In the third quarter, India became successful in extending the margin. Utilising a reverse sweep of fellow Sumit, Akashdeep Singh hit the board in the 42nd minute.
Pakistan finally reduced the margin in the 45th minute when Junaid Manzoor connected a shot of Abdul Rana to hit the post.
Pakistan had a chance to level the score in the 52nd minute when the team was awarded its first and match's second penalty corner. But the boys failed to utilise the chance.
However, India extended the lead of its second and match's third Penalty corner in the 53rd minute. Jaskaran Singh initiated the corner when Sumit stopped the ball for Harmanpreet Singh who nicely sent it home.
Although Pakistan was awarded its second and match's fourth penalty corner in the next minute and drag and flick specialists almost hit the board, Indian energetic custodian Pathak Krishan Bahadur thwarted the attempt competently.
If India could utilise its third and match's fifth penalty corner in the 57th minute the winning margin would be different, but Pakistan was not in a position to steer the match in their favour in the end.
India left the turf celebrating the 3-1 margin.  
Winning the match, India now has seven points in the bag. Losing it, archrival Pakistan is sticking to one point from the previous match.
Earlier, India began the tournament with a 2-2 deadlock in the first match while finding a 9-0 big win over the host in the second match. Pakistan, on the other hand, played a goalless draw with Japan in its first match before facing India in the second match.
Now, there are two matches today (Saturday) to be played at the Asian Hockey's capital for a few days, the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.
Pakistan, one of the powerhouses of Asian Hockey, will take on another top rival Korea in the first match of the day at 3:30 pm. The host Bangladesh will face much
stronger Japan in the second match at 6:00 pm.






