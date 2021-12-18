Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Why is birth certificate so erroneous?

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241

Dear Sir

Everyone has to show their own information when it comes to make a birth certificate. But faults are often seen in many birth certificates. Misspelling, parents' names do not match, date of birth are seen wrong. Students suffer the most due to these mistakes.

The national identity card is made up of both the birth certificate and the certificate of the students. Applicants, especially students, suffer from such unintentional mistakes. Sad but true, the applicant has to take the responsibility, whether s/he is a student or a common man. Later, extra charge is taken from the applicant for amending these birth certificates. Officers and employees also take extra time to amend the charter. The matter is very worrying.

Therefore, it is expected that the authorities concerned would play an effective role in creating flawless birth certificate to alleviate the suffering of people.

Ashikujaman Syed
research assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Why is birth certificate so erroneous?
Coronavirus: WHO gives the nod for mix-and-match vaccine schedules
Climate change and migration: Bangladesh perspective
On International Migrants Day
Save the rivers immediately
Protection of Bangladesh flag vessel and competitiveness
Snake-biting: A neglected issue
Rift between Palestinian and other Arab activists must be healed


Latest News
Nine Bogura AL rebel candidates exempted
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft