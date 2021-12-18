Why is birth certificate so erroneous?

Dear Sir



Everyone has to show their own information when it comes to make a birth certificate. But faults are often seen in many birth certificates. Misspelling, parents' names do not match, date of birth are seen wrong. Students suffer the most due to these mistakes.



The national identity card is made up of both the birth certificate and the certificate of the students. Applicants, especially students, suffer from such unintentional mistakes. Sad but true, the applicant has to take the responsibility, whether s/he is a student or a common man. Later, extra charge is taken from the applicant for amending these birth certificates. Officers and employees also take extra time to amend the charter. The matter is very worrying.



Therefore, it is expected that the authorities concerned would play an effective role in creating flawless birth certificate to alleviate the suffering of people.



Ashikujaman Syed

research assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID