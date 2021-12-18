

Coronavirus: WHO gives the nod for mix-and-match vaccine schedules



Countries that initially used vectored vaccines could use mRNA vaccines for subsequent doses, or vice versa. "Heterologous vaccination should only be implemented with careful consideration of current vaccine supply, vaccine supply projections and other access considerations, alongside the potential benefits and risks of the specific products being used," the WHO said in its interim recommendation.



WHO supported "a flexible approach" to using vaccines of the same technology or mixing and matching, the agency said. Most available studies have shown mixing and matching - known as heterologous use - vectored or mRNA vaccines after inactivated vaccines induces higher levels of protective antibodies compared to solely using inactivated vaccines, according to the health body.



China has been relying mostly on inactivated vaccines for its national vaccination drive. Various trials have been registered in China comparing the immunogenicity of boosting using an activated vaccine with a different technology, potentially with a vectored vaccine by CanSino, which is the only approved non-inactivated vaccine. No strategy has been implemented yet.



In some countries that have been using Chinese-made inactivated vaccines, such as in the United Arab Emirates and Chile, vectored or mRNA vaccines have been approved for booster use. Mixing mRNA vaccines with vectored vaccines, regardless of dose order, has consistently shown enhanced immunogenicity compared to using the same technology - known as homologous use - of vectored vaccines, according to the WHO.



The document said mixing and matching mRNA vaccines with vectored vaccines did not show clear evidence of improved immunity over homologous use of mRNA vaccines. Some studies have reported a higher frequency of side effects after mixing vectored doses with mRNA vaccines, although most side-effects are mild or moderate and are often resolved within three days.

The agency has approved three inactivated vaccines for emergency use listing: BIBP by Sinopharm, CoronaVac by Sinovac, both from China, and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International from India. Inactivated vaccines use conventional technology that kills or "inactivates" Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, so it does not cause illness when introduced to the human body to induce immunity.



Technological advances allow vectored vaccines to use a different virus, such as those that cause the common cold or are found in chimpanzees. That virus is modified so it will not cause illness but will deliver genetic instructions for the human body to develop antibodies against Sars-CoV-2. The Covid-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, both approved by the WHO, use this technology.



Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, both approved by the WHO, use the mRNA technology platform containing genetic materials of Sars-CoV-2. Human cells are given instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus to train human bodies to mount an immune response.



The WHO said vaccination using doses of the same technology was considered standard practice, but mix-and-match had already been put into practice in many countries. Unpredictable supply, or a lack of consistent supply of the same vaccine product, was cited as a common reason for embracing heterologous vaccination. Two doses of mixed Covid-19 vaccines would be considered as completed primary immunisation, the WHO said in its interim recommendations.



Zhuang Pinghui covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society



Source: www.scmp.com





