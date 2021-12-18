Climate change and migration: Bangladesh perspective



Kazi Asszad Hossan



Numerous scientific projections and academic findings have provided projections of climate vulnerability to forecast the long-term effects of climate change on countries. Virtually, all of these projections points to the susceptibility of the developing countries to climate change. This vulnerability is further exacerbated owing to the prevailing underdevelopment, inequality, poverty and regression in socio-economic development. Consequently, protracted climate change that is manifested in the form of frequent and extreme climatic events wrought disproportionate havoc in the developing countries due to lack of development and retrograde socio-economic condition.



Despite numerous vacuous international efforts aimed at mitigating and adaptation, the international collective action in confronting climate change lacks persuasive resolve to the developed countries. While developed countries contribute to the steep deterioration of the world's climate, they however are stubbornly disinclined to shoulder the equal burden in solving one of pressing issues confronting humanity. Developed countries rhetoric and platitude concerning climate change is evasive.



While they underscore the necessity of acknowledging the deterioration in climate, they however don't concentrate their efforts in resolving the climate conundrum by combining technological transfer, financial support and other means. Therefore, despite being the prime factor contributing to climate change, developed countries have their historical responsibilities in combating climate change. Consequently, developing countries have to bear the brunt of global climatic catastrophe and have to unduly grapple with the adverse effects of climate change.



Climate change has triggered profound miseries in the developing vulnerable countries. Bulk of the vulnerable countries are prone to recurring environmental disasters, cyclones, storm surges, salinity intrusion and a slew of other climate induced conditions. What complicates the predicament of developing countries is the fact that they don't possess prolific resources in order to cope with the adverse implications of climate change. What's more deplorable is the fact that the livelihood of the people is precariously threatened due to the heavy toll inflicted by climate change. Devoid of the fundamental means on which their livelihood hinged, these affected people undertake varied measures to come to terms with the disruption incurred by climate change. Migration has increasingly been identified as a coping mechanism of the victim of climatic disruptions and catastrophic events.



Being one of the fledging developing countries, Bangladesh has been featured prominently in the international media as one of the most susceptible country to climate change. The vulnerability of the country emanates from its precarious deltaic geographic configuration which amplifies the vulnerability of the country's landscape. Numerous scientific reports and data predict disastrous climatic ramifications in future owing to rising sea-level and other ominous climatic alternations in the region in the past decades.



The adverse effects of climate change has become increasingly palpable in the recent decades as climate change has been manifested in increasing storm surges, erratic pattern of rainfall, flash floods and an array of other climate induced disasters. This has taken profound toll on the inhabitants of the delta especially the southern part of the country is distinctly vulnerable to climatic disruptions owing to its proximity to sea. Therefore, coastal erosion and salinity intrusion has become two most detrimental dilemmas facing the population inhabiting the southern part of the country. The creeping intrusion of the salinity has rendered the viability of crops uncertain.



What compounds this predicament is the fact that the southern part of the country is the country's most economically backward region. Therefore, the people of the southern part of the country have to grapple with the inevitable fallout of climatic events. Due to the unviability of agriculture in this climate prone region, farmers have resorted to salinity tolerant agriculture most prominently shrimp farming. However, shrimp farming is prejudicial to the land and also diminishes the fertility of the land.



Besides, shrimp farming and other alternatives don't constitute a permanent solution to climate change induced disruptions. Therefore, people of their coastal belt have increasingly threatened and bereft of their conventional means of livelihood. Therefore, they are compelled to migrate from one region to another region in quest of livelihood. Often, this migration is voluntary when the victims of climate change undertake migration in order to adapt to the declining economic opportunities.



Climate victims are also coerced to migrate to another place owing to climatic reasons when the victims undertake migration to a new place when they are displaced from their historical habitation to secure life and livelihoods. However, it is intricately difficult to draw distinctions between coerced and compelled climate migrants as the underlying factor contributing to the migration can be overlapping.



While the inhabitants of the southern part of the country are facing climate induced disruption in the form of increasing salinity and storm surges, the climate change is manifested in the northern part of the country in the form of droughts and lack of pure water sources. These have disrupted the livelihood opportunities of these people and in want of a livelihood people of these regions take the plunge to urban centres to manage jobs. Therefore, migration has increasingly become an adaptation strategy of the victim population in the climate vulnerable region.



However, notwithstanding the unceasing profusion of these internally displaced population emanating from climate change driven hazards, the government hasn't yet adequately support the victim population so as to avert the displacement as well as have failed abysmally in providing a sustainable and conducive environment in the host region. While climate induced migration has become pervading phenomena, the government however hasn't dealt with this phenomenon distinctly. Therefore, migration triggered by climate change has to be incorporated in the government policymaking so as to avert the plight of the migrants and to proactively accommodate migrant in the host society.



The writer is a student, Department of International relations, University of Dhaka







