Save the rivers immediately

Bangladesh is a riverine country. Numerous rivers have flowed like a net through Bangladesh. There are also thousands of haors, baors, canals, reservoirs, etc. scattered in different parts of the country. These have made the nature of Bangladesh diverse, attractive and enchanting. Countless songs, poems, stories, novels, plays, movies have been made about rivers; which have embellished our history and tradition.



The relationship of the river with our livelihood, economy and communication system is eternal. Riverine economic activity is also one of the driving forces of our economy. Millions of people depend on the river for their livelihood. But it is very unfortunate that our rivers today are losing their diversity because of excessive pollution and occupation. These are suffering in the crisis of existence today. The rivers are gradually disappearing.



About 100 rivers have disappeared in the last 50 years. Hundreds more rivers are dying due to illegal grabbing. On the one hand, the rivers are being polluted by chemical mixed wastes emitted from big factories; on the other hand, they are shrinking day by day by occupants.



However, the condition of the rivers along the big urban areas is more fragile. Especially, the pollution and occupation of the rivers around Dhaka such as Buriganga, Turag, Banshi, Balu, Dhaleshwari and Shitalakshya is unimaginable. These are almost dead today. They are losing their navigability day by day and their water is becoming unusable. Rivers are becoming uninhabitable for fish and other aquatic life. At one time people used river water for daily activities including bathing.



The rivers were sanctuaries for various aquatic animals and species of fish. But these fish are on the verge of extinction today. As the biodiversity of the river is threatened due to excessive pollution and encroachment, people are also suffering from various diseases including skin and stomach ailments by using its polluted water.



Environmental organizations and conscious groups often raise their voices and fight against river pollution and encroachment. Occupying the river is constantly going on with various tactics.



Moreover, it is true that the national river protection commission and BIWTA sometimes take steps to evict illegal infrastructures along river. But many times it is stopped again with an invisible gesture.



So, we all have to come forward in protecting river immediately. It is necessary to identify those who are involved in it and suppress them with firm hand. Meanwhile, the news has been published in the media that 63,249 river occupants have been identified in 64 districts of the country. They have to be arrested.



According to the National River Protection Commission, the total number of rivers is more than 770. According to the Ministry of Shipping, the number is 496. The booklet 'Rivers of Bangladesh' published by the Water Development Board mentions 405 rivers. On the other hand, in the study of a researcher, 1,182 rivers are mentioned. The matter is very worrying.



If the actual number of rivers is not known, then it cannot be said how difficult and unrealistic it is to take proper steps to protect the rivers. That is why the High Court has recently directed to give a full report on the list of all rivers in the country, the list of divisional occupiers and the steps taken by the government to release the rivers within the next six months.



The court's directive on river protection is very promising. If the authorities concerned can carry out the work smoothly as directed by the court, there is no doubt that one step can be taken to protect river.



Nevertheless, this directive of the court alone is not enough to protect the rivers. Therefore, far-reaching planning and joint and integrated initiatives are needed to save the rivers. In this case, the appropriate and effective steps of the authorities concerned of the government are essential.



Those who are involved in the occupation and pollution of rivers, they are doing it under political patronage or they themselves are politically influential. Those who occupy river and those who shelter them are equally guilty. The government should consider arresting both of them above party affiliation. The infrastructure built by occupying the river has to be demolished without any reason.



The factories set up along the river should be compelled to refine chemically treated waste through its own or central effluent treatment plant.



It is imperative to make round-the-clock supervision to ensure that the polluted water emitted from the factory does not enter the river in any way. Since chemical fertilizers and pesticides used in agricultural lands contaminate the river water by mixing rain, the level of pollution will be greatly reduced if farmers are encouraged to use organic fertilizers without relying too much on chemical fertilizers and pesticides.



The indiscriminate dumping of household waste by riverine communities should be discouraged. If the movement of all other vehicles including engine driven boats, launches, steamers on the river is restricted and made safe, the expected results will be obtained in this case.



Coastal rivers are being hit harder by climate change. The water of these rivers is becoming extra saline day by day. The government should pay special attention to prevent salinity of these rivers. In order to prevent river erosion, large scale planting of aquatic and respiratory trees such as Hijal, Tamal, Gab, Bot, Shailla, Keora etc. should be undertaken on both sides of the river. Not only development projects that harm the river or the environment, but also ongoing development projects along the river should be stopped.



No development will be beneficial and sustainable by destroying the river. Rivers are the bearers of our history and heritage. The association of man with the river is of atmospheric age. The crisis of the existence of the river means our national crisis. So no more delay, effective steps must be taken today and even now to protect the river.



Monirul Haque Rony, lecturer, Department of Social Work, Savar Government College





