Our suit-makers having a field day

If there had been one particular point, we had repeatedly penned for our RMG exporters to focus on, that is - introduce diversity in their export baskets. Many listened while diversifying to manufacture different clothing items, but our suit-makers are in the frontline drawing dividends many times over. It is inspiring to note that barely a decade ago Bangladesh had one or two export-oriented suit-making factories. China and Vietnam were the main sourcing destinations for brands and retailers globally. In fact, Bangladesh was lagging in production of value-added garment items due to dearth of technologies and skilled workforce.



However, today Bangladesh has emerged as a major supplier for high-value suits for many reputed retailers and brands in Europe and in the US - propelled by increased investment in the segment and adoption of advanced technologies - to grab a pie of the global market valued more than $160 billion. By now number of export-oriented suit-making factories has gone up to 13 while more are in the pipeline, fetching nearly $500 million annually.



Needs mentioning, sourcing of suits, blazers and other woven formal garment items from Bangladesh had slowed down during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic as demand dropped. The business is now rebounding, thanks also to the waning infection and death rates. Another silver lining in the sky is that suit business is also picking up in the western markets in keeping with the re-opening of economies in the Europe and the US.



The point, however, suit segment is offering a lot of prospects for future growth. Bangladesh reportedly exports more than Vietnam does in terms of volume. But the value is lower as we are confined to five basic garment items. Moreover, local textile millers lack the required capability to supply fabrics used in making suits despite higher demand. As a result, manufacturers mainly import the key raw material fabrics from China and South Korea.



We feel it is time our local fabric manufacturers come forward to address this issue. By manufacturing world-class fabrics for suits, they will not only benefit from catering the suit-making industry but also reduce excessive dependence on foreign fabrics while drawing profits. The government must also join in with lucrative incentive packages, thus wooing them to manufacture good quality fabrics. Another food for thought in this regard is to focus on technology transfer in making high-end suits. Since China and Vietnam are ahead of us, we expect our suit makers to acquire knowledge through partnerships and foreign joint venture projects.



Last of all, we must keep in mind in case the C-19 situation deteriorates once more, especially with the new deadly Omicron variant spreading fast, worldwide formal clothing industry may well be affected too. Our suit-makers must formulate a coping strategy to sustain throughout another potential crisis.