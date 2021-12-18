Video
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:08 PM
Home Countryside

FF Mobarak passes away

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Our Correspondent

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 17: Freedom Fighter (FF) Mobarak Ali of Gomastapur Upazila in the district died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Thursday evening. He was 70.
He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.
His namaz-e-janaza was held at Sobhannagar Colony under Rohanpur Municipality in Gomastapur Upazila at 11am on Friday.
Later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in the area.
FF Mobarak left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



