16 killed, 9 injured in road mishaps in 10 districts

A total of 16 people including a couple and a minor girl have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in 10 districts- Brahmanbaria, Bogura, Satkhira, Chandpur, Mymensingh, Dinajpur, Natore, Noakhali, Sirajganj and Gopalganj, in five days.

BRAHMANBARIA: Three passengers of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed and two others injured as a truck smashed the vehicle in Sarail Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Md Jahangir Mia, 35, Mahfuj Mia, 32, and Amjad, residents of Shahbajpur area under the upazila. They all were workers of a brick kiln.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khantihata Highway Police Station (PS) Mohammad Shah Jalal Alam said a truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Baishamura area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at early hours, leaving the its three passengers dead on the spot and two others critically injured.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.

BOGURA: Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Shajahanpur and Sherpur upazilas of the district in four days.

A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Md Sibgatullah, 16, a tenth grader at Bogura Cantonment Public School and College.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus hit a motorcycle carrying Sibgatullah and Hasan Ali, 20, in Aria Bazar Dakkhin area on the Dhaka-Bagura Highway at around 10:40pm, leaving Sibgatullah dead on the spot and Hasan critically injured.

Injured Hasan was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Sub-Inspector of Shahjahanpur PS Ariful Islam confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 31, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Bonmoricha Village under Garidah Union in the upazila.

Sherpur Highway Police Camp In-Charge Baniul Anam said Abdur Razzak was returning home from Chandaikona Bazar in Raiganj Upazila of Sirajganj in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

A speedy private car hit the motorcycle in Ghoga Bottala area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway under Bhabanipur Union at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SATKHIRA: A man was killed in a road accident in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mohsin Hossain, 55, a resident of Gobindakati Village in Sadar Upazila.

Police sources said a motorcycle hit him when he was crossing a road on the Jahore-Satkhira Highway in Jugabari area at around 7pm, which left him critically injured.

Injured Mohsin was rushed to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

CHANDPUR: A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Osman Gani, 16, son of Jahir Hossain, a resident of Makimabad Village.

The injured are Arif Hossain, 17, and Rony, 17, residents of the same village.

Haziganj PS OC Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid said a motorcycle carrying three friends hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Badarpur area in the afternoon, leaving the Osman dead on the spot and two pillion riders injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The injured were rushed to Haziganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Cumilla Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: A man and his wife have been killed as a sand-laden truck smashed a motorcycle carrying the duo in Trishal Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Emdadul Haque, 35, son of late Manik Mandal, and his wife Nargis Akhter, a garment worker in Bhaluka.

Trishal PS OC Abu Bakr Siddique said the couple met the accident on the Balipara-Trishal Road at around 10am while they were going to Emdadul's in-law's house in Nandail.

Nargis died on the spot while Emdadul succumbed to his injuries at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) at around 12pm.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the MMCH morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: A minor schoolgirl was killed in a road accident in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sumaiya Akter, 8, daughter of Monjer Alam, a resident of Nanderai Village in the upazila. She was a third grader at Daffodil Residential School in the area.

Eyewitnesses said a sand-laden truck ran over her when she was crossing a road in front of the school at around 11am, leaving her dead on the spot. She was returning home after watching the Victory Day celebration.

However, police seized the truck but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene.

Chirirbandar PS OC Subrata Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Two people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

A day-labourer was killed in a road accident in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Sanwarul Islam, 22, son of late Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of Dadua Village under Dharabarisa Union.

Local sources said Sanwarul came to Noyabazar Labourers' Haat to find a job in the morning.

A Rajshahi-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Mintu Paribahan' hit him in Noyabazar area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at around 7am while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

On the other hand, a teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in the upazila on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 13, son of Saidur Rahman, a resident of Raipur Village under Chapila Union in the upazila.

The injured is van-puller Nur Mohammad, 52.

Police and local sources said Sabbir was returning home from his maternal grandparents' house in Nishchintapur area riding by a van.

At that time, the van was collided with a motorcycle in Raipur Kalibari area, which left Sabbir dead on the spot and van-puller Nur Mohammad injured.

The injured was taken to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex.

NOAKHALI: Two school students died and two others sustained injuries in Charmotua Union of Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday night after they fell from a pickup van during an election campaign for a union parishad (UP) chairman candidate.

The deceased were identified as Mehraz Hossain Rafi, 12, son of expatriate Kamrul Islam Mohon of Purbo Bharamapur Patwary Bari in Ward No. 8 and a student of class six at Thekarhat Hazi Ahmad Ullah High School, and Naimul Islam Sangram, 11, a student of class five at Ikra Pre-Cadet Academy.

Mehraz was buried on Thursday morning, while Sangram in the afternoon.

The injured are Md Rasel, 20, and Md Zainal, 21.

They were admitted to Noakhali General Hospital.

The incident took place at around 7:45pm on Wednesday during the election campaign of Awami League (AL) nominated Charmotua UP Chairman Candidate Kamal Uddin Bablu in Monarkhil Village.

According to locals, some 8 to 10 local school students joined the campaign on a pickup van.

As the vehicle reached in front of a Mazar in Monarkhil Village the side door of the van suddenly opened and some of the students fell down.

Mehraz died on the spot crushed by the van while Samrat succumbed to his injuries at around 2am on the way to a Dhaka Hospital, said Residential Medical Officer of Noakhali General Hospital Syed Mohiuddin Ahmed Fazle Azim.

SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed in a road accident in Chauhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Russel Rana, 19, son of Mir Ashraf Ali, a resident of Dhuliyabari Village.

Enayetpur PS OC Anisur Rahman said a motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle in Khamargram area in the afternoon, leaving Russel and his friend seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced Russel dead, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hasibul Hasan Shanto, 28, son of Abdul Latif of Ektar Village in Khoksha Upazila of Kushtia District. He worked as a sales representative of Superstar Electric Company at Kashiani.

Ghonapara Highway Police Inspector of Kashiani Abu Naeem Md Mofazzal Haque said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Imad Paribahan' hit a motorcycle carrying two people including Hasibul and in Ghonapara area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the afternoon while they were going to Gopalganj Town from Kashiani, which left the duo critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Hasibul to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Hasibul succumbed to his injuries at around 4:15pm while on the way to Faridpur, the official added.







