Two found dead in two districts

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Panchagarh and Narsingdi, in four days.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Babu, 25, son of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Goboragachh Village.

Police and local sources said some tea labourers spotted the body of Babu hanging from a tree at a bush in Darjipara Village in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tentulia Model Police Station (PS) Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the body of an expatriate's wife from a paddy field in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Runa Begum, 27, wife of Saudi Arabia expatriate Abu Kalam Mia, a resident of Ward No. 7 Charmarjal Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan.

Police and local sources said Runa went of the house on Monday night saying that she would go to her maternal grandfather's house. She had been missing since then.

Later, some farmers spotted her body at a paddy field in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



















