Covid-19: Two more people die, 15 more infected in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 17: Two more people died of and 15 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in three days.

One more person died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.

He said the deceased, a sexagenarian woman from Natore District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 19 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, one more person has tested positive for the virus here in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, taking the caseload to 99,644 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Friday.

He said the newly infected person is a resident of Sirajganj District.

A total of 1,686 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of the deceased, 686 were from Bogura, 324 from Rajshahi including 207 in the city and 175 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 96,055 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with seven new recoveries reported during the time, the health director added.

Earlier, one person died of the virus at RMCH in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said the deceased, hailed from Pabna District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 14 more people have tested positive for the virus in six districts in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the caseload to 99,627 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said of the newly infected people, seven are in Joypurhat, three in Pabna, and one in Rajshahi, Naogaon, Natore and Bogura districts each.













