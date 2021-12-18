Aman paddy, Boro seedbeds, Rabi crops damaged in districts



A damaged paddy field in Dighinala Upazila. photo: observer

The cyclone started hitting the districts, particularly the coastal districts, on December 5. Stormy wind continued strongly for two days. The nature and sky remained volatile in darkness, caused by drifting rainfall and showering. Panic gripped all locals including farmers mostly.

SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ: Around 1,000 hectares (ha) of potato and mustard fields in Sreenagar Upazila of the district have been submerged.

It is anticipated that these newly potato and mustard fields will be fully damaged. Also Boro seedbeds have been inundated.

In the last year, growers suffered losses as potatoes maintained dismal prices. Hoping to coup their last year's losses, this year they farmed potato by managing loans. But their hope is likely to go vain as their potato fields have been hit at the growing stage.

A recent visit found devastating scene in different areas in the upazila including Salehpur, Birtara, Mashakhol under Birtara Union, and in Purba Dewbogh under Atpara Union. There has been stranded water in the potato fields. Growers were seen trying to remove water through irrigation.

Grower Kamal Sheikh said, "I know our attempt to remove water will not work. Last year's farming was loss-incurring. This year's farming was made at loan money. I thought like others to recoup the loss. But the beginning got bogged down."

He further said, he brought seven bighas under potato cultivation. Per bigha farming took about Taka one lakh including cost of fertilizer, seed and labour. Now after receding the water before full damage, further expense will be needed. Where will I get money? He asked.

Grower Farid Hossain said, after water recession, it will be difficult to get potato seed, and most growers cannot re-cultivate their lands.

Before Boro paddy, most farmers are used to carry out mustard farming in Sreenagar Upazila. So they cultivated mustard after the recession of this year's flood water in the upazila. Most of the mustard fields were blooming. But the Jawad impact submerged all mustard fields entirely. There is no second chance to re-farm mustard.

Sreenagar Upazila Agriculture Officer Shantana Ranee said, this year's potato farming target is 2,200 ha; according to the official account, about 620 ha have so far been farmed; but all are now under water.

She further said, mustard has been farmed on 465 ha. But she could not give an estimate of damage until the recession.

Sreemangal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pranay Kumar Ghosh said, due to the unwanted natural disaster, growers have fallen into suffering.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Their dream is under water. Their croplands are submerged. Their debt burden is going up. In Betagi Upazila of the district, all farmers are in frustration.

Before Cyclone Jawad, their dream of golden paddy was going up with 10,961 hectares (ha) of Aman paddy fields.

In addition to Aman, 2,865 ha of land were brought under grass pea in this upazila this year. Vegetables were cultivated on 485 ha. Both Aman and vegetables grew well. But 70 per cent of these have been damaged, according to Upazila Agriculture Office sources.

The cyclone hit their standing Aman paddy just before starting the harvesting with few days.

Farmer Sukumar Hawladar of Putiakhali Village at Bibichini Union said, his ripe paddy fields have got nosedived; he has turned frustrated; he made his farming at loan money taken from different NGOs.

The same concern was expressed by farmers Swapan Molla of Hosnabad Union and Rafiqul Islam of Betagi Sadar Union. They said, the collapsed paddy fields got damaged.

During a recent visit farmer Abdur Rahman of Ward No. 2 of Betagi Municipality was seen crying for his damaged Aman paddy.

He said, "I made my farming taking loan to purchase fertilizer and seed. Yielding had been good. But the untimely raining has belied my dream. Now there is no way to refund loan."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the damage.

He added, by union level sub-assistant agriculture officers the damage cost of Aman and winter vegetables has been estimated at 70 per cent. The damage cost is likely to go up further, he maintained.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Some 131 hectares (ha) of winter vegetables, ripe Aman paddy and growing Boro seedbeds in the Dighinala Upazila of the district were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Jawad.

The cyclone was triggered by depression in the Bay of Bengal. It caused heavy rainfall in the upazila. Growers are apprehending irrecoverable damages.

This year, vast areas along the Maini River in the upazila were brought under the winter vegetable cultivation.

According to the Dighinala Agriculture Office sources, in the upazila, after being inundated, ripe plants of 30 ha of Aman paddy fields have got nosedived; vegetable fields of 98 ha and 3 ha of Boro seedbeds have been damaged.

Aman farmer Md Harun Mia of Kobakhali area said, "I have cultivated Aman on two acres of lands. But all paddy fields did not ripe at a time. So, I could have harvested three fourths of these. Still my 80 decimal paddy fields are under rain water."

Vegetable growers of Merung Union Md Kamal Hossain said, "I am used to farm various vegetables. Abnormal rainfall due to Cyclone Jawad has made a huge damage to my farms. Now I will have to plant saplings again."

Agriculture Officer Md Noor-e-Alam of the upazila said, the sudden natural disaster in the winter season has made bigger damages to the farmers in the upazila.

He added, low lands in the upazila having Aman, Boro seedbeds and winter vegetables have been hardly hit; and the primary damage has been at about 131 ha.

Cyclone Jawad impact

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: At least 1,200 farmers suffered crop damage due to Cyclone Jawad impact in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.

Hit by strong wind and heavy rainfall, Aman paddy fields, Boro seedbeds, Rabi crops and winter vegetables got nosedived. These crops are feared to be damaged completely.

Upazila Agriculture Office sources said, 227 hectares (ha) of different croplands have been damaged. These included 188.5 ha grass pea, 22 ha mustard, 10.5 ha vegetable, and 6.2 ha potato.

Farmer Sujan Sarkar of Pachwim Charumed in the upazila said, "I have cultivated mustard on 64 decimals of land. The untimely rainfall has caused a total damage to my mustard fields. I have made my mustard farming at loan money. Now I am finding no way how to refund the loan."

Another farmer Benu Sarkar said, "I have farmed potato on 70 decimals. But my potato fields have been entirely damaged. My damage cost has been high. We sought lifting assistance from the government."

Lalmohan Upazila Agriculture Officer AFM Shahabuddin said, victim farmers have been listed, and they are provided with free of cost fertilizer and seed.

There are several harvesters in the upazila, and paddy has been lifted much before, he added.

That is why the damage has not been so high, he maintained.









Farmers in many districts including Munshiganj, Barguna, Khagrachhari, and Bhola are frustrated as their crop fields including Aman paddy fields, Boro seedbeds, Rabi crops and winter vegetables have been damaged because of the impact of Cyclone Jawad.The cyclone started hitting the districts, particularly the coastal districts, on December 5. Stormy wind continued strongly for two days. The nature and sky remained volatile in darkness, caused by drifting rainfall and showering. Panic gripped all locals including farmers mostly.SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ: Around 1,000 hectares (ha) of potato and mustard fields in Sreenagar Upazila of the district have been submerged.It is anticipated that these newly potato and mustard fields will be fully damaged. Also Boro seedbeds have been inundated.In the last year, growers suffered losses as potatoes maintained dismal prices. Hoping to coup their last year's losses, this year they farmed potato by managing loans. But their hope is likely to go vain as their potato fields have been hit at the growing stage.A recent visit found devastating scene in different areas in the upazila including Salehpur, Birtara, Mashakhol under Birtara Union, and in Purba Dewbogh under Atpara Union. There has been stranded water in the potato fields. Growers were seen trying to remove water through irrigation.Grower Kamal Sheikh said, "I know our attempt to remove water will not work. Last year's farming was loss-incurring. This year's farming was made at loan money. I thought like others to recoup the loss. But the beginning got bogged down."He further said, he brought seven bighas under potato cultivation. Per bigha farming took about Taka one lakh including cost of fertilizer, seed and labour. Now after receding the water before full damage, further expense will be needed. Where will I get money? He asked.Grower Farid Hossain said, after water recession, it will be difficult to get potato seed, and most growers cannot re-cultivate their lands.Before Boro paddy, most farmers are used to carry out mustard farming in Sreenagar Upazila. So they cultivated mustard after the recession of this year's flood water in the upazila. Most of the mustard fields were blooming. But the Jawad impact submerged all mustard fields entirely. There is no second chance to re-farm mustard.Sreenagar Upazila Agriculture Officer Shantana Ranee said, this year's potato farming target is 2,200 ha; according to the official account, about 620 ha have so far been farmed; but all are now under water.She further said, mustard has been farmed on 465 ha. But she could not give an estimate of damage until the recession.Sreemangal Upazila Nirbahi Officer Pranay Kumar Ghosh said, due to the unwanted natural disaster, growers have fallen into suffering.BETAGI, BARGUNA: Their dream is under water. Their croplands are submerged. Their debt burden is going up. In Betagi Upazila of the district, all farmers are in frustration.Before Cyclone Jawad, their dream of golden paddy was going up with 10,961 hectares (ha) of Aman paddy fields.In addition to Aman, 2,865 ha of land were brought under grass pea in this upazila this year. Vegetables were cultivated on 485 ha. Both Aman and vegetables grew well. But 70 per cent of these have been damaged, according to Upazila Agriculture Office sources.The cyclone hit their standing Aman paddy just before starting the harvesting with few days.Farmer Sukumar Hawladar of Putiakhali Village at Bibichini Union said, his ripe paddy fields have got nosedived; he has turned frustrated; he made his farming at loan money taken from different NGOs.The same concern was expressed by farmers Swapan Molla of Hosnabad Union and Rafiqul Islam of Betagi Sadar Union. They said, the collapsed paddy fields got damaged.During a recent visit farmer Abdur Rahman of Ward No. 2 of Betagi Municipality was seen crying for his damaged Aman paddy.He said, "I made my farming taking loan to purchase fertilizer and seed. Yielding had been good. But the untimely raining has belied my dream. Now there is no way to refund loan."Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain confirmed the damage.He added, by union level sub-assistant agriculture officers the damage cost of Aman and winter vegetables has been estimated at 70 per cent. The damage cost is likely to go up further, he maintained.DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: Some 131 hectares (ha) of winter vegetables, ripe Aman paddy and growing Boro seedbeds in the Dighinala Upazila of the district were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Jawad.The cyclone was triggered by depression in the Bay of Bengal. It caused heavy rainfall in the upazila. Growers are apprehending irrecoverable damages.This year, vast areas along the Maini River in the upazila were brought under the winter vegetable cultivation.According to the Dighinala Agriculture Office sources, in the upazila, after being inundated, ripe plants of 30 ha of Aman paddy fields have got nosedived; vegetable fields of 98 ha and 3 ha of Boro seedbeds have been damaged.Aman farmer Md Harun Mia of Kobakhali area said, "I have cultivated Aman on two acres of lands. But all paddy fields did not ripe at a time. So, I could have harvested three fourths of these. Still my 80 decimal paddy fields are under rain water."Vegetable growers of Merung Union Md Kamal Hossain said, "I am used to farm various vegetables. Abnormal rainfall due to Cyclone Jawad has made a huge damage to my farms. Now I will have to plant saplings again."Agriculture Officer Md Noor-e-Alam of the upazila said, the sudden natural disaster in the winter season has made bigger damages to the farmers in the upazila.He added, low lands in the upazila having Aman, Boro seedbeds and winter vegetables have been hardly hit; and the primary damage has been at about 131 ha.Cyclone Jawad impactLALMOHAN, BHOLA: At least 1,200 farmers suffered crop damage due to Cyclone Jawad impact in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.Hit by strong wind and heavy rainfall, Aman paddy fields, Boro seedbeds, Rabi crops and winter vegetables got nosedived. These crops are feared to be damaged completely.Upazila Agriculture Office sources said, 227 hectares (ha) of different croplands have been damaged. These included 188.5 ha grass pea, 22 ha mustard, 10.5 ha vegetable, and 6.2 ha potato.Farmer Sujan Sarkar of Pachwim Charumed in the upazila said, "I have cultivated mustard on 64 decimals of land. The untimely rainfall has caused a total damage to my mustard fields. I have made my mustard farming at loan money. Now I am finding no way how to refund the loan."Another farmer Benu Sarkar said, "I have farmed potato on 70 decimals. But my potato fields have been entirely damaged. My damage cost has been high. We sought lifting assistance from the government."Lalmohan Upazila Agriculture Officer AFM Shahabuddin said, victim farmers have been listed, and they are provided with free of cost fertilizer and seed.There are several harvesters in the upazila, and paddy has been lifted much before, he added.That is why the damage has not been so high, he maintained.