Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder seals alliance with BJP, says 101pc sure of winning

NEW DELHI, Dec 17: Amarinder Singh on Friday announced an alliance with the BJP for the Punjab election, a move that had been anticipated ever since he quit the Congress last month. The former Punjab Chief Minister made the announcement after meeting with the BJP leadership in Delhi. He also tweeted photos hugging Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP's Punjab in-charge.

Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls next year and what makes the election more interesting is the political development in the state in the last six months. Amarinder Singh was asked to resign from the chief minister's post by the Congress high command as Congress MLAs rebelled against him. Following the 'insult', Singh quit the Congress and floated Punjab Lok Congress.

The room for forging an alliance with the BJP was always open with the farm laws being the only roadblock as Amarinder Singh opposed the three farm laws since the beginning. With the Centre repealing those laws just ahead of the Punjab election, the road for an alliance with the BJP became clear from Singh.

"Our alliance (with BJP) is confirmed. Only seat-sharing talks are going on. We will see who will contest where - our criteria for seat selection is purely winnability," Amarinder Singh told reporters. "Our alliance (with BJP) is confirmed," Amarinder Singh said after meeting BJP leaders in Delhi "The alliance will definitely, 101 percent win the elections," he added. -NDTV





