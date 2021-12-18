

Ostad joins Teachmint for live class

The partnership with the video as a service(vaas) provider helps Dhaka-based startup to solve the bandwidth issue and will introduce automated attendance, polls, and automated notes creation, said a news release of Ostad.

As the partnership comes to light and gets implemented, learners at Ostad will be able to join live classes, interact as an individual, take part in live quizzes as well as other features using comparatively lower bandwidth.

Currently, Ostad is providing online live classes using another third party video conferencing service provider but as the demand gets higher, the need for using a more efficient technology at scale brings up this collaboration.

Ostad, an online live skill training platform, is currently operating with a vision to make Bangladesh skilled. They set themselves out from boring prerecorded video courses and are actively intending to provide online live courses for the learners.

Ostad co-founder and CEO Abdullah Al Musabbir said the international collaboration has strengthen the backend development of the startup and empowering the team as well.

"The EdTech space has gained a momentum in recent time as the digital platform supports the institutes to run academic activities amid pandemic situation. The Ostad is emerging as a promising platform in the growing spaces of EdTech in Bangladesh. And the collaboration with Techmint helps us to think global," he said.

Regarding the partnership, Teachmint CEO Mihir Gupta said the company is thrilled to partner with Ostad and believe that their mission of skilling Bangladesh can deliver deep and fundamental impact.

"This partnership is in line with our commitment to enable fast growing Edtech companies with the necessary infrastructure to provide a seamless teaching-learning experience," he said.

Teachmint, a mobile and video-first education technology startup has over 10 million users alone in India. Their proprietary video technology, built entirely in-house, is highly optimized for low bandwidth use and distinctly customized for educators with features like live classes, recording and storing lectures, automated attendance, polls and automated notes creation. Bangladeshi EdTech startup Ostad has announced international collaboration with Teachmint, largest teaching platform in India, to leverage best learning experience through live classesThe partnership with the video as a service(vaas) provider helps Dhaka-based startup to solve the bandwidth issue and will introduce automated attendance, polls, and automated notes creation, said a news release of Ostad.As the partnership comes to light and gets implemented, learners at Ostad will be able to join live classes, interact as an individual, take part in live quizzes as well as other features using comparatively lower bandwidth.Currently, Ostad is providing online live classes using another third party video conferencing service provider but as the demand gets higher, the need for using a more efficient technology at scale brings up this collaboration.Ostad, an online live skill training platform, is currently operating with a vision to make Bangladesh skilled. They set themselves out from boring prerecorded video courses and are actively intending to provide online live courses for the learners.Ostad co-founder and CEO Abdullah Al Musabbir said the international collaboration has strengthen the backend development of the startup and empowering the team as well."The EdTech space has gained a momentum in recent time as the digital platform supports the institutes to run academic activities amid pandemic situation. The Ostad is emerging as a promising platform in the growing spaces of EdTech in Bangladesh. And the collaboration with Techmint helps us to think global," he said.Regarding the partnership, Teachmint CEO Mihir Gupta said the company is thrilled to partner with Ostad and believe that their mission of skilling Bangladesh can deliver deep and fundamental impact."This partnership is in line with our commitment to enable fast growing Edtech companies with the necessary infrastructure to provide a seamless teaching-learning experience," he said.Teachmint, a mobile and video-first education technology startup has over 10 million users alone in India. Their proprietary video technology, built entirely in-house, is highly optimized for low bandwidth use and distinctly customized for educators with features like live classes, recording and storing lectures, automated attendance, polls and automated notes creation.