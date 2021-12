When your fingers

comb my hair-

I've a feeling of walking

on the dew-wet grasses

early in the morning.



At one point, life seems

similar to an elderly European city-

tourists come, tourists go:

I, like the old Colosseum,

tired of amusing tourists;

tired of standing lifelessly, alone;

tired of waiting to see

the world fall apart.

Should I wait more

for your retrun like the Trevi Fountain do?

How long?



The poet is a lecturer of English at North Western University, Khulna