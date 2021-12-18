Note of the desert

(Dedicated to journalist Muntadhar al Zaidi)



Roads were empty with the slap of brothers,

Dinars' quarrels left the lured eyes to reject,

Barrels of oil mourned without the notice,

All roads to doors scattered-

As it were not the toys of tender hands that down,

It was not the sun kiss attach on sky line,

It was not the cloud that breaks on only,

It was not fairies that brings guests,

It was not a day which adds to calendar,

Surely was not a night where dreams fly as firefly.



Saddened river, note of desert, had to take all burdens-

The day they came,

The day boots were shouted,

The day they togged to tie,

The nights which back nightmares,

The nights that nurse lies,

The cool nights when noises and noises,



Those the days that changed the brothers,

Those the days that prison lands,

Those the nights white boots sound,

Those the nights settle the War,



All who speak to love, learn to know, in degrees to stand

They keep mum,

The War begun, white boots in front and

Desert, it felt the sound of cowards, enemies, shamefully the brokers.

White boots walk, other boots dance.



The desert cries, nobody looks,

The desert mourns, nobody asks.



Lives leave from you though claim have, I don't know

Dead you, the death to other, not know why?

Are you afraid yet to pick the pair of shoes and

Afraid to say "This is a farewell kiss�"



The poet is with the Daily Observer









