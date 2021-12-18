Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Note of the desert

Published : Saturday, 18 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Golam Yusuf

(Dedicated to journalist Muntadhar al Zaidi)

Roads were empty with the slap of brothers,
Dinars' quarrels left the lured eyes to reject,
Barrels of oil mourned without the notice,
All roads to doors scattered-
As it were not the toys of tender hands that down,
It was not the sun kiss attach on sky line,
It was not the cloud that breaks on only,
It was not fairies that brings guests,
It was not a day which adds to calendar,
Surely was not a night where dreams fly as firefly.

Saddened river, note of desert, had to take all burdens-
The day they came,
The day boots were shouted,
The day they togged to tie,
The nights which back nightmares,
The nights that nurse lies,
The cool nights when noises and noises,

Those the days that changed the brothers,
Those the days that prison lands,
Those the nights white boots sound,
Those the nights settle the War,

All who speak to love, learn to know, in degrees to stand
They keep mum,
The War begun, white boots in front and
Desert, it felt the sound of cowards, enemies, shamefully the brokers.
White boots walk, other boots dance.

The desert cries, nobody looks,
The desert mourns, nobody asks.

Lives leave from you though claim have, I don't know
Dead you, the death to other, not know why?
Are you afraid yet to pick the pair of shoes and
Afraid to say "This is a farewell kiss�"

The poet is with the Daily Observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tourists
Sweet dream
Note of the desert
Human car
The Battle of Kushtia premiered at Muktijuddho Jadughor
As the forest breathe
International Volunteer Day
Hansel and Gretel


Latest News
10kg gold worth about Tk 7cr seized at Chattogram airport
Moderna vaccine likelier to cause heart inflammation than Pfizer's: study
Study: Omicron variant more likely to reinfect than delta, no milder
Nabinagar chairman candidate among two shot dead
Pfizer: COVID Pandemic could extend to 2024
Four Chelsea players catch COVID
Body of missing teen recovered in Mongla
PM witnesses enthralling cultural show on V-Day and Mujib Borsha celebrations
Japan to provide more AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh Dec 21
Two tourists killed in Sylhet road accident
Most Read News
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir admitted to hospital
27 feared dead in building fire in Japan’s Osaka
Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter
Malaysia passes Anti-Trafficking (Amendment) Bill 2021
Bangladesh sees a decline in terrorist activity: US
Fourth Industrial Revolution and our achievements
North Koreans banned from laughing for 10 days
India to raise marriage age for women from 18 to 21
Saudi's Prince becomes uncrowned king amid father's failing health
Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in prison uniform
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft