The wheel is turning the car

Empty inside the colored lantern,

Cars will stop at three stations

Shake, shake, reach home,

Alas, the car is in the news

The grave in front of the last station,

The human car is running unconscious

Ray Hush will be back at the end of the day,

Nisha will come and cut the direction

Sang will be the stage of life,

When the car suddenly stops

Death then sat in front.



The poet is Joint Secretary General, Bangladesh Kindergarten Association