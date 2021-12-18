

The Battle of Kushtia premiered at Muktijuddho Jadughor

The Battle of Kushtia is a film about the courage and sacrifice of the people of Bangladesh. Focused on Kushtia, a city of southwestern Bangladesh, it relates the coalescing of a people's resistance movement and how its victory, albeit short-lived, inspired a whole nation.



This documentary features exclusive footage and interviews with Kushtia's freedom fighters. It also depicts the brutality and savagery of a military regime that brought genocide and despair to the people of Bangladesh.



In 1971, Bangladesh witnessed one of the worse genocides of the twentieth century. More than three million people died at the hands of marauding Pakistani soldiers, who, in the name of Islam and national unity, clamped down on mostly unarmed Bengalis for demanding their right to self-determination. Nearly ten million people took shelter in India, and the war within Bangladesh displaced thirty million people. The world's mighty powers did very little to stop the massacre in Bangladesh. But the people rose. They resisted. They fought, with every little thing they could muster, until the end.



Director's Statement

The Battle of Kushtia is a personal journey through the history of the Bangladesh Liberation War. This film is an attempt to learn and understand the story of Bangladesh and share it with the world. One film is not enough to capture 1971. I have tried to capture the plight of one city (the city where I was born and raised) to learn what happened during the war of Independence in the Greater Kushtiaarea.



The Battle of Kushtia does not examine or analyze history; instead, this film tries to unfold events as they happened. I followed a structure that is broken in form and style. Through making this film, I had tried to understand how ordinary people fought a war against a professional army when the invading soldiers challenged the dignity and the freedom of the people of Kushtia.



"Seeing comes before everything," and that is what I aspire to capture: how the freedom fighters fought and experienced the war. This film is deeply intimate. Even though the political narrative of 1971 is complicated, this film simplifies the common understandingof what happened during the war through the eyes of those freedomfighters who had no professional military training. I hope this film will create public awareness about Bangladesh's war and help people around the globe to learn about the Bengalis and their bloody struggle for freedom.



About the director: Anindo Atik is a filmmaker and producer based in Washington D.C.; he was born in Kushtia, Bangladesh. Anindo's family immigrated to the US in 1994. He studied filmmaking and Visual Communications at the School of Visual Arts in New York. He worked in the advertising and television industry for more than a decade before coming into filmmaking. "The Battle of Kushtia" is his first feature-length documentary film.















Anindo Atik's The Battle of Kushtia reveals the remarkable stories of families, men, and women who fought and died for the cause of freedom.The 1 hour 45 minute film recently premiered at Muktijuddho Jadughor in the city.The Battle of Kushtia is a film about the courage and sacrifice of the people of Bangladesh. Focused on Kushtia, a city of southwestern Bangladesh, it relates the coalescing of a people's resistance movement and how its victory, albeit short-lived, inspired a whole nation.This documentary features exclusive footage and interviews with Kushtia's freedom fighters. It also depicts the brutality and savagery of a military regime that brought genocide and despair to the people of Bangladesh.In 1971, Bangladesh witnessed one of the worse genocides of the twentieth century. More than three million people died at the hands of marauding Pakistani soldiers, who, in the name of Islam and national unity, clamped down on mostly unarmed Bengalis for demanding their right to self-determination. Nearly ten million people took shelter in India, and the war within Bangladesh displaced thirty million people. The world's mighty powers did very little to stop the massacre in Bangladesh. But the people rose. They resisted. They fought, with every little thing they could muster, until the end.Director's StatementThe Battle of Kushtia is a personal journey through the history of the Bangladesh Liberation War. This film is an attempt to learn and understand the story of Bangladesh and share it with the world. One film is not enough to capture 1971. I have tried to capture the plight of one city (the city where I was born and raised) to learn what happened during the war of Independence in the Greater Kushtiaarea.The Battle of Kushtia does not examine or analyze history; instead, this film tries to unfold events as they happened. I followed a structure that is broken in form and style. Through making this film, I had tried to understand how ordinary people fought a war against a professional army when the invading soldiers challenged the dignity and the freedom of the people of Kushtia."Seeing comes before everything," and that is what I aspire to capture: how the freedom fighters fought and experienced the war. This film is deeply intimate. Even though the political narrative of 1971 is complicated, this film simplifies the common understandingof what happened during the war through the eyes of those freedomfighters who had no professional military training. I hope this film will create public awareness about Bangladesh's war and help people around the globe to learn about the Bengalis and their bloody struggle for freedom.About the director: Anindo Atik is a filmmaker and producer based in Washington D.C.; he was born in Kushtia, Bangladesh. Anindo's family immigrated to the US in 1994. He studied filmmaking and Visual Communications at the School of Visual Arts in New York. He worked in the advertising and television industry for more than a decade before coming into filmmaking. "The Battle of Kushtia" is his first feature-length documentary film.