BD to get defence equipment from India under $55m LoC, says Shringla

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday that Bangladesh will get defence equipment from India soon under US$500m line of credit (LoC).

"I'm told that under this LoC several items have been identified and fast-tracked. They are fairly in advance stages of the

process," Shringla said while responding to a question at a media briefing at a city hotel on Wednesday night.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami conducted the briefing that highlighted various aspects of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's first day engagement in Dhaka.

Earlier, India announced the credit to Bangladesh for purchasing defence equipment

from India. The $500m LoC was first announced by India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi in 2017.

Joint Secretary (Bangladesh-Myanmar) at the Ministry of External Affairs Smita Pant and Director Rajesh Uike, among others, were present.

"This is something we would like to see," Shringla, who served in Dhaka as India's High Commissioner, said adding that they will soon see some defence equipment exported to Bangladesh.

The Indian Foreign Secretary also highlighted the potential of joint manufacturing in the defence sector which is also something they want to see enhanced.

Responding to a question, Shringla said they do not look at their relationship with Bangladesh in the prism of a third country and preferred not to comment on any issue that involves any third country.

"We deal with each other on a bilateral basis. We're close friends. We're neighbours. We cooperate in a wide range of areas. I hesitate to speak about what third countries are doing," he said.

Responding to a question on Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), a strategic platform of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, Shringla said the idea is to work with the countries in the Indo-Pacific region to provide them to with the means to attain the common vision of a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"Obviously, the idea is we work with the countries," he said, adding that it is Bangladesh's sovereign decision to make but the nature of Quad is such that they want to work with other countries in partnership. "In that partnership, I think Bangladesh is an important partner."

As far as Quad is concerned, Shringla said, the name itself suggests there are four countries and at this point of time obviously there is no talk of anything.

"Essentially, the thing is that these four countries have to work with other countries in the Indo-Pacific in a positive, constructive and cooperative manner," he said, highlighting the activities whether it is on vaccines, cooperation in climate change, new technology or other areas.

Asked whether there is any meeting planned with the opposition leaders, Shringla recalled the then Indian President Pranab Mukherjee's visit to Bangladesh in 2013 when he invited the opposition leader Khaleda Zia and others to come and meet. "The fact is that the meeting didn't take place....."

He said this time is a ceremonial occasion which is a very significant, unique and special event and in this visit they are looking at commemorative events only.