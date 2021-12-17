Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 December, 2021, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

A contigent of Bangladesh Army salute the President as it march past

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

A contigent of Bangladesh Army salute the President as it march past

A contigent of Bangladesh Army salute the President as it march past

A contigent of Bangladesh Army salute the President as it march past the dais on the National Parade Ground on the Victory Day on Thursday.     photo: Focusbangla News


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD to get defence equipment from India under $55m LoC, says Shringla
A contigent of Bangladesh Army salute the President as it march past
Cost to rise by Tk 1,017cr, execution time by 18 months
“We didn’t like it,” Momen tells Blinken
Bullets, violence cannot extinguish an idea: President Kovind
Country’s Golden Jubilee turns into festival of the masses
US sanctions to impact staffing of BD peacekeepers: Fakhrul   
We are keen on connectivity, Kovind tells Hasina


Latest News
EU leaders think about new sanctions on Russia
US blacklists Chinese biotech firms over Uyghur surveillance
Rehana hands over 'Mujib Chirantan' memorabilia to Indian President
Joy urges youths to make Vision-2041 reality
PM vows to continue zero tolerance against militancy, terrorism
Mohua's case recorded by police after 14 days, accused unidentified
UN lauds Bangladesh for its massive success in 50 years
PM greets FFs with gifts on Victory Day
Hunger on the rise in the Arab world: UN
2 boys die falling from election campaign's pickup in Noakhali
Most Read News
A 66-member delegation of the Indian Armed Forces led by Major General RN Bhalla (Retd)
Russian land forces commander calls on Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed
Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data shows
Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh: A pride to the nation
DU student Meghla’s husband on 3-day remand
Tale of red-green Bangladesh
Dengue: 27 more hospitalized
Biden nominates JFK's daughter to be ambassador to Australia
Covid kills 4 more in 24 hours
UK Covid hospitalisation rates rising
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft