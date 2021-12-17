Video
Friday, 17 December, 2021
Cost to rise by Tk 1,017cr, execution time by 18 months

Padma Bridge Rail Link Project

Published : Friday, 17 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Mizanur Rahman

Proposal has been made to increase the cost of Padma Bridge rail link project by Taka 1,017 crore to raise the total at Taka 40,000 crore and its implementation period to increase by an additional 18 months till 2026.
The project implementation committee (PIC) made the proposal at a recent meeting, presided over by Bangladesh Railway's Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder. Senior railway officials have already started discussion on the issue, the sources said.
Originally the project cost was approved by the Executive Committee of
    the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in 2016 at Taka 34,988.86 crore.
The Padma rail link project will connect Dhaka with Jessore over 172 km distance. The first revised plan raised the cost to Taka 39,246.78 crore. If the new amendment to the project is accepted by ECNEC its cost will exceed beyond Taka 40,000 crore.
Besides, uncertainty overshadowed over opening the Padma Bridge project with railway project. The work on the project was supposed to be completed in June 2024. Railways management felt that extra time was needed to complete it. The company says it will need another year and a half till 2026.
According to Railways sources, proposal for amendment of the project will be  sent to the Railway Ministry first, then to the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission said it had not yet received any proposals.
According to the commission, the financial progress of the rail link project till last November was 51.82 percent. So far the project has cost Tk 20,337 crore. The physical progress has been 48 percent.
Additional cost for the project include work with many components including Gandaria III dual gauge line from Dhaka, overhead station at Bhanga junction, underpass at Titipara in Kamalapur, new underpass at Tularampur in Narail, increasing operational facility at Kashiyani-Rupdia stations and clearance on the river. These will result in additional cost by around Taka 1,177.93 crore.
According to latest work programme submitted by the contractor, implementation period is till July 2024. Due to problem in land acquisition over long way, utility lines shifting, monsoon rain and impact of corona outbreak, etc. the contractor has proposed to extend the project implementation period by about 18 months.
The current agreement with the consultant is valid till September 2022. Although the term of the project was extended in the first amendment, the term of the consultants was not extended. Therefore, it is necessary to extend their service and it is time consuming.
Mamun-al-Rashid, a member of the Planning Commission's physical infrastructure division said: they have not received any proposals for extension of cost or time. He said the commission can check and give opinion about it once it gets the proposal.


