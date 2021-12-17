“We didn’t like it,” Momen tells Blinken

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that he has conveyed to US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken that the people of the country did not accept the designated sanctions imposed on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and on some of present and former officials of the

elite force.

"We had an expectation that you (US) would inform us beforehand in the case of taking any decision. We didn't like it, we could have discussed, as we discuss all the issues through a number of dialogue platforms. We resolved all issues with our neighbours through discussions, I told him (Blinken)," said the Foreign Minister what he conveyed to his US counterpart on Wednesday evening.

The Foreign Minister told at a media briefing on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's ongoing three-day state visit to Bangladesh on Thursday at Foreign Service Academy.

The Foreign Minister said there are many ongoing dialogue mechanisms between the two countries and suggested the US Secretary of State to call if there are any problems and they are likely to have a meeting in Washington in the coming spring.

"He was very positive, I should say, the way he responded to us. We've a good rapport I should say," Dr Momen said.

Dr Momen described RAB as a "disciplined force free from corruption" and said RAB is working very efficiently as the US has taken a number of initiatives globally against terrorism, human trafficking, crimes and war against drugs.

"I shared the spirit of the country's people. They (people of Bangladesh) didn't accept it. They didn't like it," he told journalists at a media briefing at Foreign Service Academy while responding to a question on his recent telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (East) Mashfee Binte Shams and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, among others, were present at the media briefing on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind's ongoing three-day state visit to Bangladesh.

Earlier, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Secretary Blinken reaffirmed their long-standing partnership with Bangladesh on development, economic growth, and security.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges," said the Spokesperson.

Dr Momen explained why the people of the country did not accept it, noting that the two countries have around 50 years of trusted friendship.

He said no terrorist attacks took place in Bangladesh after the Holey Artisan incident due to RAB's efficient handling of the issues.

"People have a lot of confidence in RAB," Dr Momen said, adding that neither side did talk about withdrawal of the sanctions but laid emphasis on discussions.

In reply, the US Secretary of State said they will discuss as there are scopes for working together in many areas like human rights, democracy, peacekeeping and climate change, said the Foreign Minister.

"I told him that we're a democratic country," Dr Momen said, adding that Bangladesh gives much importance to strengthening democracy and addressing human rights issues as the country has a good reputation worldwide.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday that the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Victory of Bangladesh, the US Secretary of State and Foreign Minister Dr Momen spoke over phone at length.

"Both renewed the resolve to take forward the relationship further. They also agreed to increased engagement while celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral relationship," the State Minister tweeted.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller was summoned by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Saturday to convey Dhaka's 'discontent' over the designated sanctions imposed by the US Departments of Treasury and of State on some of the present and former officials of the RAB.

Foreign Secretary Momen expressed Bangladesh's disappointment that the decision was taken 'unilaterally' by the US Administration without any prior consultation with the government.

He flagged that the issues that were cited for imposing the designated sanctions remained under active discussions, including under the framework of the regular institutional dialogues between the two sides, and that yet the US decision came without any prior intimation.

Ambassador Miller took note of the concerns raised by the government of Bangladesh, and assured of conveying the same to his capital, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Miller further expressed the willingness of the US government to remain closely engaged with the government of Bangladesh in the coming days on issues of mutual interest.







