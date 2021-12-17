Bullets, violence cannot extinguish an idea: President Kovind



Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who joined Bangladeshs Golden Jubilee celebrations, placing wreath at the National Memorial on the Victory Day on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

He made the remarks at the Victory Day and Mujib Borsho celebrations at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban as part of celebrating two historic mega events-- birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence.

President Abdul Hamid spoke as the chief guest.

"On this historic 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh, I bring you festive greetings from your 1.3 billion brothers and sisters in India. We celebrate with you this historic day: fifty years ago, the ideological map of South Asia changed irreversibly and the proud nation of Bangladesh was born," he said.

A little over 50 years ago, the vision of an independent Bangladesh inspired millions but it seemed a remote and impossible dream then to naysayers, skeptics and detractors, the Indian President observed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion. Visiting President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Chief Coordinator of National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, among others, also spoke.

"But the inspiring statesmanship of Bangabandhu; his clear-sighted moral conviction and his unflinching determination to seek justice for the people of East Pakistan were truly the game-changers," he said, adding that world learnt a valuable lesson that the will of the majority of people cannot be subjugated by any force, however brutal.

On this occasion, President Kovind paid tribute to the memory of the untold suffering of tens of millions of people of Bangladesh, especially the brutalized daughters, sisters and mothers. "It is their sacrifice, and the righteousness of the cause of Bangladesh, that has transformed the region."

"The anti-liberation forces did not count on the determination and resilience of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who faced assassination attempts and dictatorships with remarkable courage," the Indian President said.

He said Prime Minister Hasina has been driven by the strong conviction to realise the dream of Bangabandhu, and his spirit of the 'rebel', as set out in the famous poem by the great poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

The Indian President said today, these ideals of Bangabandhu are being realised by the hardworking and enterprising people of Bangladesh, guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh that was not only free politically, but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive. Sadly, his vision could not be realised in his lifetime," he said.

"As our nations develop and our friendship further deepens, let us continue to work together towards realizing the dreams of our peoples," President Kovind said.

President Kovind said history will always bear witness to this "unique foundation" of friendship between the two countries, forged in the people's war that liberated Bangladesh.

"Veterans of that war - both from India and Bangladesh - some of whom are here in this audience, including the President of Bangladesh - are living testimony to the power of faith and friendship, which can move mountains," he said.

Terming the invitation for him to visit and participate in this celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh a unique honour, President Kovind said it is also a true reflection of their very special friendship.

"Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I'm delighted that my first visit outside India since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic is to your country Bangladesh. I am also honoured to participate in the Mujib Barsha celebrations," he said.













Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday that the anti-liberation forces who brutally killed Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family did not realize that bullets and violence cannot extinguish an idea that has captured the imagination of the millions of people.He made the remarks at the Victory Day and Mujib Borsho celebrations at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban as part of celebrating two historic mega events-- birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of Bangladesh independence.President Abdul Hamid spoke as the chief guest."On this historic 50th anniversary of the Liberation of Bangladesh, I bring you festive greetings from your 1.3 billion brothers and sisters in India. We celebrate with you this historic day: fifty years ago, the ideological map of South Asia changed irreversibly and the proud nation of Bangladesh was born," he said.A little over 50 years ago, the vision of an independent Bangladesh inspired millions but it seemed a remote and impossible dream then to naysayers, skeptics and detractors, the Indian President observed.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion. Visiting President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Chief Coordinator of National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, among others, also spoke."But the inspiring statesmanship of Bangabandhu; his clear-sighted moral conviction and his unflinching determination to seek justice for the people of East Pakistan were truly the game-changers," he said, adding that world learnt a valuable lesson that the will of the majority of people cannot be subjugated by any force, however brutal.On this occasion, President Kovind paid tribute to the memory of the untold suffering of tens of millions of people of Bangladesh, especially the brutalized daughters, sisters and mothers. "It is their sacrifice, and the righteousness of the cause of Bangladesh, that has transformed the region.""The anti-liberation forces did not count on the determination and resilience of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who faced assassination attempts and dictatorships with remarkable courage," the Indian President said.He said Prime Minister Hasina has been driven by the strong conviction to realise the dream of Bangabandhu, and his spirit of the 'rebel', as set out in the famous poem by the great poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.The Indian President said today, these ideals of Bangabandhu are being realised by the hardworking and enterprising people of Bangladesh, guided by the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."The vision of Bangabandhu was of a Bangladesh that was not only free politically, but also of a nation that was equitable and inclusive. Sadly, his vision could not be realised in his lifetime," he said."As our nations develop and our friendship further deepens, let us continue to work together towards realizing the dreams of our peoples," President Kovind said.President Kovind said history will always bear witness to this "unique foundation" of friendship between the two countries, forged in the people's war that liberated Bangladesh."Veterans of that war - both from India and Bangladesh - some of whom are here in this audience, including the President of Bangladesh - are living testimony to the power of faith and friendship, which can move mountains," he said.Terming the invitation for him to visit and participate in this celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh a unique honour, President Kovind said it is also a true reflection of their very special friendship."Like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I'm delighted that my first visit outside India since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic is to your country Bangladesh. I am also honoured to participate in the Mujib Barsha celebrations," he said.