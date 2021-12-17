Country’s Golden Jubilee turns into festival of the masses



Flowers and garlands as tokens of love and respect for the martyrs of the Liberation War almost engulf the National Memorial on the Golden Jubilee of the country on Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of sacrifice of three million people and the honour of 200,000 women.

Marking the 51st Victory Day, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, Thursday morning.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina also paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait on the premises of the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier also issued separate messages on the occasion, paying tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War in 1971.

The celebration of the Victory Day this year has added a new dimension as the day is set to be celebrated coinciding with the two giant celebrations - birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Marking the two

celebrations, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee has taken up a two-day special programme titled 'the Great Hero of the Great Victory' at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad in the city on December 16 and 17.

At the beginning of the first day's programme, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered an oath to the nation at 4:30pm yesterday as part of the celebrations.

At the second session of the programme, a discussion was held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

President M Abdul Hamid was present as the chief guest while his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind was also present there as the guest of honour at the discussion.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury spoke at the event while chief coordinator of the implementation committee Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.

On the occasion, Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, also younger sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, presented the 'Srodha Smarak- Mujib Chironton' to the guest of honour.

On December 17, a cultural function will be organised on the Sangsad premises at about 5:30pm.

Thursday's programmes taken at the national levels marking the 'Victory Day' began with placing of wreaths at the monuments to pay homage to the martyrs, hoisting of the national flags atop all government, semi-government and private buildings as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country.

The Victory Day's programmes also included decorating city streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons, and illumination of important buildings and establishments, roads and street islands at night.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand in solemn silence after placing wreaths at the altar of the National Memorial on the Victory Day on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

Contingents of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force as well as Freedom Fighters, Para-military forces, law enforcement agencies and various ministries of the government participated in the parade starting at the National Parade Square in the city at 10:30am.

President M Abdul Hamid was present there, and inspected the parade and took salute on the occasion while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the parade.

Besides, a discussion on the best utilisation of digital technology and upholding the spirit of the Liberation War in building Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held on the occasion.

Receptions were accorded to valiant freedom fighters and family members of martyrs in the metropolis, districts and upazilas across the country.

Following the health guidelines, special prayers were offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

All children parks and museum across the country remained open for all and Liberation War based movies were screened at the cinemas at free of cost on the day.

A poster exhibition and historical documentary screening was held at Swadhinata Stambha and Underground Museum at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the city.

Similar programmes were taken at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.

The day was a public holiday.

National dailies brought out special supplements on the occasion while Bangladesh Postal Department released memorial postage stamps.

The state-owned and private televisions and radios are broadcasting special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.

Marking the day, improved diets were served to inmates of jails, hospitals, orphanages and vagrant homes across the country.

Besides, various political, social and cultural organisations including Bangladesh Awami League, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy, are celebrating the day with different programmes.

Marking the day, ruling AL hoisted national and party flags at the central party office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and all the party offices across the country with the sunrise.

The party also placed wreath at the national memorial at Savar. It also laid wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the premises of historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi 32 in the city.

A delegation of AL paid tribute to Bangabandhu placing wreath at his grave at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

AL presidium members Faruque Khan and Shahjahan Khan, central working committee members Iqbal Hossen Apu and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim were present there on the occasion.

Besides, AL leaders and activists participated in the oath-taking ceremony which was administered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad at 4:30pm.

The party will also bring out a victory rally from Suhrawardy Udyan marking the golden jubilee of the victory at 2:30pm on December 18, which will end at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban in the city's Dhanmondi road No 32.

Party units and its associate bodies across the country will also bring out Victory Rallies in line with the AL's central programmes.







