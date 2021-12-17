Woman, child die as train rams microbus in Dhaka

A woman and her two-year-old son have died after a train rammed a microbus at a level crossing in Dhaka's Dokkhin Khan area.

The accident took place around 5am on Thursday when the Nilsagar Express was travelling from Joydebpur to Dhaka, said Nur Mohammad, a sub-inspector from Dhaka Railway Police Station.

The dead were identified as Mahmuda Akhter Mitu, 26, and her two-year-old son Fayez Ahmed.

Md Hasan, Mitu's husband, was driving the car. Three others, including Hasan and the couple's daughter, were injured in the accident. -bdnews24.com







