46 journalists killed, 488 jailed globally: RSF report

A total of 46 journalists globally have been killed and 488 have been imprisoned in the current year, according to a latest report.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a safeguarding platform that raises rights to freedom of information, disclosed this fact on Thursday.

According to the RSF information, in December, globally about 488 journalists were imprisoned which is the highest number since the census began in 1995.

However, the reason behind such increasing number of journalists has occurred due to attacks on media in various parts of the world including Myanmar, Belarus and Hong Kong.

On the other hand, the number of journalists are killed is about 46 in 2021 which is less since the count began.

A total of sixty women journalists were being arrested in 2021, which is also the highest, according to the report.







